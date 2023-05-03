Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

In the week Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre, and with dates now sold out at Sedgefield Parish Hall in Tony Blair's former constituency, new dates have been added to the UK Tour at Derby Theatre (12-16 September), Bromley Churchill Theatre (21-23 September), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (26-30 September) and Liverpool Playhouse (10-14 October, the same week the Labour Party Conference is in Liverpool).

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. The musical will then tour the UK from 25 May, including four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance.

The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

The full cast is Jack Whittle as Tony Blair, Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelson, Tori Burgess as Cherie Blair, Phil Sealey as Gordon Brown, Martin Johnston as Neil Kinnock, Rosie Strobel as John Prescott, Sally Cheng as Robin Cook, Emma Jay Thomas as Princess Diana and William Hazell as on-stage cover. Other characters featured in the musical, who are played by the cast, include Saddam Hussein, Liam Gallagher, Alastair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden and many more.

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by LIBBY WATSON, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by Richard Brooker, choreography by Francesca Jaynes and casting by Debbie O'Brien. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.