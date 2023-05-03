Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. 

May. 03, 2023  

In the week Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre, and with dates now sold out at Sedgefield Parish Hall in Tony Blair's former constituency, new dates have been added to the UK Tour at Derby Theatre (12-16 September), Bromley Churchill Theatre (21-23 September), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (26-30 September) and Liverpool Playhouse (10-14 October, the same week the Labour Party Conference is in Liverpool).

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is playing a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre until 21 May. The musical will then tour the UK from 25 May, including four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance.

The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

The full cast is Jack Whittle as Tony Blair, Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelson, Tori Burgess as Cherie Blair, Phil Sealey as Gordon Brown, Martin Johnston as Neil Kinnock, Rosie Strobel as John Prescott, Sally Cheng as Robin Cook, Emma Jay Thomas as Princess Diana and William Hazell as on-stage cover. Other characters featured in the musical, who are played by the cast, include Saddam Hussein, Liam Gallagher, Alastair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden and many more.

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by LIBBY WATSON, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by Richard Brooker, choreography by Francesca Jaynes and casting by Debbie O'Brien. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video

Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video





Photos: In Rehearsal for SUMMER CAMP FOR BROKEN PEOPLE At Pleasance London Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal for SUMMER CAMP FOR BROKEN PEOPLE At Pleasance London
The REcreate Agency and Grace Dickson Productions presents Summer Camp for Broken People written by Emily Beecher at Pleasance London, 9 - 20 May. See photos from inside rehearsal.
Regents Park Open Air Theatre Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For EVERY LEAF A HALLE Photo
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre today announces full cast and creative team for the brand new adaptation of Ben Okri's Every Leaf A Hallelujah, adapted and directed by Chinonyerem Odimba (22 May – 10 June, press performance 25 May, 11am).
Cast Revealed For Northern Ballets THE GREAT GATSBY At Sadlers Wells Photo
Cast Revealed For Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY At Sadler's Wells
​​​​​​​Northern Ballet has announced principal casting for their performances of David Nixon CBE's The Great Gatsby at London's Sadler's Wells from the 16-20 May.   
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITVs MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Radio and TV stalwart Zoe Ball will serve as the host of ITV1 and ITVX's highly anticipated theatrical competition, MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream.   

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons From PARADE Perform at the Future of Everything FestivalVideo: Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons From PARADE Perform at the Future of Everything Festival
May 3, 2023

Following the conversation with the creative team behind Broadway musical ‘Parade,’ Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons performed “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin” at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival. Check out the video here!
Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and VideoPhotos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
May 3, 2023

New dates have been added to the UK Tour at Derby Theatre (12-16 September), Bromley Churchill Theatre (21-23 September), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (26-30 September) and Liverpool Playhouse (10-14 October, the same week the Labour Party Conference is in Liverpool).
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City CenterVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
May 2, 2023

Watch rehearsal footage of Julian Lerner, Benjamin Pajak, and the cast of the City Center Encores! production of OLIVER!
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic TheatrePhotos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre
May 1, 2023

As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years – the musical’s legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit!
Video: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna BrownVideo: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna Brown
May 1, 2023

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring and we have an exclusive video with the show's author, Anna Brown!
share