Photos: WAR HORSE UK and Ireland Tour Holds Press Performance

War Horse held its press performances for the UK & Ireland tour at The Lowry, in Salford yesterday. Those in attendance included author Michael Morpurgo, Coronation Street stars Peter Ash, Michael Le Vell, Jane Hazlegrove and more. The production runs at The Lowry until 28 September 2024 before continuing to tour until 8 November 2025. Check out photos below!

War Horse is based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel. It tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping, charging, horses to thrilling life on stage.

Adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, War Horse has become the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre. This new tour is co-produced with Michael Harrison, Fiery Angel, and Playing Field; directed by Tom Morris with revival director Katie Henry, featuring reimagined designs by Rae Smith and additional music by Adrian Sutton. Puppet design and fabrication is by Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting design is by Rob Casey, movement and horse choreography is by Toby Sedgwick with puppet direction by Matthew Forbes. Animation and projection design is by Nicol Scott for 59 Productions, John Tams is songmaker and sound design is by Christopher Shutt. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

The 35 strong cast includes, Rianna Ash, Alexander Ballinger, Eloise Beaumont-Wood, Ike Bennett, Haydn Burke, Sophie Cartman, Jo Castleton, Owen Dagnall, Alexandra Donnachie, Felicity Donnelly, Tom Gilbey, Thomas Goodridge, Karl Haynes, Robin Hayward, Michael Larcombe, Matthew Lawrence, Madeleine Leslay, Jack Lord, Damian Lynch, Lewis McBean, Chris Milford, Jordan Paris, Anne-Marie Piazza, Tea Poldervaart, Lucy Thorburn, Gareth Radcliffe, Daniel Rock, Diany Samba-Bandza,Tom Sturgess. Alistair So, Simon Stanhope, Gun Suen, Sally Swanson, Chris Williams and Rafe Young.

Further information is available via warhorseonstage.com

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

Comments