Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY

pixeltracker

Ralph Fiennes stars in David Hareâ€™s blazing account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction.

Feb. 15, 2022 Â 

Joining Ralph Fiennes (Robert Moses) in the world premiere of David Hare's Straight Line Crazy are Alisha Bailey (Mariah Heller), Samuel Barnett (Ariel Porter), David Bromley (Stamford Fergus), Al Coppola (Walter McQuade), SiobhÃ¡n Cullen (Finnuala Connell), Ian Kirkby (Lewis Mumford), Alana Maria (Shirley Hayes), Dani Moseley (Carol Ames), Guy Paul (Henry Vanderbilt), Helen Schlesinger (Jane Jacobs), Mary Stillwaggon Stewart (Nicole Sawyer) and Danny Webb (Governor Al Smith).

Check out photos below!

Directed by Nicholas Hytner at The Bridge, performances are from 16 March - 18 June 2022 with opening night on 23 March 2022. Designs are by Bob Crowley with lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by George Dennis and music by George Fenton. Straight Line Crazy reunites Fiennes, Hare and Hytner who previously collaborated on Beat the Devil at The Bridge in Autumn 2020.

Ralph Fiennes stars in David Hare's blazing account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction. For forty uninterrupted years, Robert Moses was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City's workers, he created new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. But in the 1950s, groups of citizens at grass roots began to organize against his schemes and against the motor car, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city was and for what it should be.

For more information visit: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Helen Schlesinger

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Ian Kirkby

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Danny Webb

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
David Bromley

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Guy Paul

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Al Coppola

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY

Siobhan Cullen

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Alana Maria

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Alisha Bailey

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Dani Moseley

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Samuel Barnett

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Guy Paul, Ralph Fiennes

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Mary Stillwaggon Stewart

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Ralph Fiennes

Photos: See Ralph Fiennes & More in Rehearsals for STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY
Guy Paul, Ralph Fiennes


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Pride Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Pride Tee
I Can't I'm in Tech Tee
I Can't I'm in Tech Tee
Beautiful Lyric Mug
Beautiful Lyric Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lindsey Stirling Announces The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program Tour; Full Tour List