Photos: SCISSORHANDZ: A Musical Reinvented Gets UK Premiere At Southwark Playhouse

Check out all-new photos from SCISSORHANDZ: A Musical Reinvented, now playing at Southwark Playhouse for an exclusive 10-week engagement closing on 29 March.

Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live Las Vegas, Romy & Michele the Musical, Seattle) stars as Scissorhands, a role they originated in the original Los Angeles production, and 4-time Olivier Award nominee, Emma Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mrs Henderson Presents, Half A Sixpence, Love Story all West End) will star as Peg.

Jordan & Emma are joined by Dionne Gipson (original Scissorhandz cast member, Los Angeles Pee Wee's Big Holiday for Netflix) as The Inventor, Lauren Jones (Ragtime, London) as Kim, Annabelle Terry (Who do ya Love?, London West End, Tales from Hans Cristian Anderson, Guilford) as Esmeralda, Ryan O'Connor (original Scissorhandz cast member, Los Angeles) as Helen, Richard Carson (The Hired Man, MAMMA MIA!, Oklahoma!, all West End) as Jim. The Ensemble will be played by Candida Mosoma (Lion King, UK & Ireland Tour, International Tour & South Africa, Pricilla Queen Of The Desert, Johannesburg & Hong Kong), Luke Cairns (Little Women, London), Grace Towning (Mean Girls, West End, 9 to 5, West End).

SCISSORHANDZ is a fresh and funny reinvention of Tim Burton’s cult classic Edward Scissorhands. This pop-musical parody extravaganza is a celebration of those who dare to be different, packed with a killer soundtrack featuring the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Alanis Morissette, plus more iconic hits you know and love. This is more than just a musical; it’s a movement!

SCISSORHANDZ is written and directed by Bradley Bredeweg with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, set design by James Pearse Connelly, costume design by Abby Clarke, lighting design by Adam King, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment.

