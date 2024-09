Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of the London workshops of Winghaven Park, a new musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by Lisa Peretti and Directed by Gabriel Barre .

During the tensions and uncertainties of World War 2 America, Hollywood movie star Vera Webster (Summer Strallen) returns to Vashon Island and her childhood home, Winghaven Park, during a national fundraising tour to sell war bonds to the public. Her three-day stay turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, buried family secrets and rekindles a long-lost love with her high school sweetheart.

The cast includes Summer Strallen, Jamie Muscato, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Ryan Anderson Charlotte Kennedy Anton Stephans Lloyd Notice, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Alastair Parker, Julie Jupp, Simon Anthony, Kris Manuel, Christopher Erasmus, Maisie Mardle, Nicholas Teixeira, Daniel De Bourg.

