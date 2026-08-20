Photos: Jane Asher and Samantha Womack in Rehearsal for BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for By Royal Appointment, starring BAFTA Award nominee Jane Asher and Samantha Womack. The new play by Daisy Goodwin will open at the Arts Theatre Cambridge on September 24 before embarking on a UK tour. Check out the rehearsal photos.

Asher will star as The Queen opposite Womack as her Dresser. The cast also features Matthew Cottle as The Milliner, David Robb as The Designer and Niamh Finlay as The Curator. Anthony Banks directs the production, with design by Jonathan Fensom.

By Royal Appointment explores the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and her Dresser and the role clothing played in creating the public image of the world's longest-reigning British monarch.

The play looks behind the scenes at the Queen's carefully constructed public image, from the coats and hats she wore to the team responsible for managing her wardrobe. At the center of the story is the relationship between the Queen and her working-class Dresser, whose role develops from advising her on details including lipstick colors to becoming an influential figure behind the scenes.

The production marks Goodwin's debut play. Her subsequent play, Victoria: A Queen Unbound, was produced at the Watermill Theatre in April 2026. Goodwin's television writing credits include the ITV historical drama Victoria, while her novels include The Last Duchess, The Fortune Hunter, The American Heiress, Victoria and Diva. Her producing credits include Grand Designs and Escape to the Country.

By Royal Appointment will open at the Arts Theatre Cambridge on September 24 and run through October 3 before touring to Theatre Royal Nottingham, Chelmsford Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Chichester Festival Theatre, Edinburgh's King's Theatre and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.

Additional venues will be announced.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Phang

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming