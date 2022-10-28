Photos: Inside the Gala Night For CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

All new photos have been released from the gala night of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club on Thursday 27 October. Check them out below!

BAFTA Award nominee Callum Scott Howells stars as 'The Emcee' alongside Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer as 'Sally Bowles' until 28 January 2023.

Callum Scott Howells is best known for playing Colin in Russell T Davies' hit Channel 4 drama It's a Sin. For his performance as Colin, Callum won the BAFTA Cymru Award for Leading Actor and the Royal Television Society Award for Best Male Actor. For the same role, he was twice nominated at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards; for Best Supporting Actor and Virgin Media's Must See Moment. Later this year, he will be seen in the Netflix film The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy. Callum's theatre credits include She Loves Me at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Matthew Bourne's production of Lord of the Flies.

Madeline Brewer has starred as Janine Lindo in all four seasons of Hulu's hit drama The Handmaid's Tale, for which she was nominated for the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She will star in the fifth season of the show, due to premiere this September. Madeline began her career portraying Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Her film credits include Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Cam for Netflix. Madeline's other credits include Netflix/Channel 4's Black Mirror and Apple TV's Shining Girls.

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.