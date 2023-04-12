Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

All new photos have been released from the UK tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos below!

Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo star in the UK Premiere of the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL which opened at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton* on Wednesday 5 April 2023. The production then visits Birmingham*, Bradford, Oxford*, Dublin*, Manchester, Sheffield, Belfast*, Cardiff*, Blackpool*, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich*, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL cast stars Gareth Gates (he/him) as Squidward, Divina de Campo (she/her) as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lewis Cornay (he/him) as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani (he/him) as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Sandy, Richard J Hunt (he/him) as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer (she/her) as Pearl, Eloise Davies (she/her) as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther (she/her) as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski (she/her) as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge (he/him), Farirayi Garaba, Jeremiah Olaleye (he/him), Eleanor Turiansky (she/her), Rhys Batten (he/him) and Reece Kerridge (he/him).