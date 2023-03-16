Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres' THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN

Sheffield Theatres today has releaed first look photos of their new production of The Good Person of Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's popular play.

Commissioned by ETT and co-produced by Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new version by Nina Segal is directed by Sheffield Theatres' RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau (Anna Karenina).

Nick Blakeley will play the role of Third God, Melody Brown will play the roles of Mrs Mi Tzu/Old Woman, Aidan Cheng will play the role of Yang Sun, Jon Chew will play the roles of Lin To/Shu Fu, Callum Coates will play the role of First God, Togo Igawa will play the roles of Husband/Priest/Court Clerk, Suni La will play the role of Mrs Shin, Camille Mallet de Chauny will play the roles of Jobless Man/Policeman/Cousin, Louise Mai Newberry will play the roles of Mrs Yang/Wife, Tim Samuels will play the role of Second God, Ami Tredrea will play the role of Shen Te/Shui Ta and Leo Wan will play the role of Wang.

"What is the cost of being good?"

In the hustle and bustle of a modern-day metropolis, it's a dog-eat-dog world and Shen Te is doing all she can to get by. When three gods reward her hospitality with a life-changing sum of money, Shen Te opens a tobacco shop and claims the stability she's always dreamed of. But the struggle is not over yet. Forced to question the cost of her own survival, she resorts to scheming and deceit to flourish in a capitalist world.

In its 80th anniversary, Brecht's play is brought up to date in a new version by Nina Segal (In The Night Time (Before The Sun Rises)), directed by Anthony Lau (Sheffield Theatres' Anna Karenina).

Tickets for The Good Person of Szechwan are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan