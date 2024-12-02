Photos: Elton John and More at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Gala For World AIDS Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday 01 December 2024, a special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, was presented on World AIDS Day, at the Dominion Theatre, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Check out photos from the event below!

A host of special guests attended the performance, followed by the after party at the British Museum, including; Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Lily Collins, Edward Enninful, Bob Geldof, Graham Norton, Zandra Rhodes, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Elizabeth Hurley and many more!

The special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada has raised more than £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This will support their work towards ending the AIDS epidemic in the UK and globally.

Elton John said “It’s a real honour to have so many friends from the worlds of music, fashion and entertainment join us for the special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada at a World AIDS Day event in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. It’s a joy for me to see this musical on stage, celebrate it with the team and share it with the world on such an important day in recognition of those we’ve lost and what we have left to do to end AIDS. We need the world to understand that HIV is not yesterday’s story, it should be a priority today. Every minute a life is still lost to this terrible disease because people are too afraid or seen as undeserving of treatment. But it doesn’t have to be that way. By truly accepting each other for who we are, we can be the generation to end AIDS.”

Donatella Versace said “As Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund for The Elton John AIDS Foundation, I am truly honoured to be here tonight to support my friends Elton and David in the incredible work that they do. We must all join in the mission to end AIDS. What better way to support the foundation and see this iconic story brought to life with Elton’s incredible music. That’s all!”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections, and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

