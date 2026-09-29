Photos: Beverley Knight, Naomi Katiyo, and More in SYLVIA UK Tour

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New production photos have been released for Sylvia as it begins its UK tour, which will culminate in five performances only at the Royal Albert Hall this November.

Renowned singer/song writer and performer Beverley Knight MBE (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl, Memphis The Musical) reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst alongside Naomi Katiyo (Hamilton, Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical) as Sylvia Pankhurst. Check out the photos below!

The returning cast includes Kelly Agbowu (Mrs Flora ‘The General’ Drummond/Betty Savoy), Claudia-Rose Carlier (Swing), Jaye Marshall (Swing), Kirstie Skivington (Adela Pankhurst) and Ellena Vincent (Christabel Pankhurst). The rest of the cast includes: Lauren Azania (Alternate Sylvia), Zion Battles (Swing), Ebony Clarke (Emily Davison/Daisy Parsons), Eloise Davies (Annie Kenney/Norah Smyth) Solomon Davy (Prime Minister Asquith/Richard Pankhurst), Collette Guitart (Clementine Churchill/Julia Scurr), Leah Hill (Edith Garrud/Mollie Bird), Nathan Louis-Fernand (Swing), Tachia Newall (Keir Hardie/Lord Cromer), Uzuazo O’David (Harry Pankhurst), Castell Parker (Winston Churchill/George Lansbury), Cleve September (Lloyd George/Lord Curzon), Kenedy Small (Jennie Churchill/Edna Payne/Sophia Singh) and Ivano Turco (Silvio Corio/Sir Almroth Wright).

Following its sellout world premiere production at The Old Vic in 2023, Sylvia is currently playing at Leicester Curve (until 3 Oct) and will then play at Birmingham Hippodrome (6 – 10 Oct), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (13 – 17 Oct), Salford Lowry (19 – 24 Oct), Norwich Theatre (27 – 31 Oct), Canterbury Marlowe (2 – 7 Nov) before heading into the Royal Albert Hall on 13, 14 and 15 November 2026. Sylvia is supported by a grant from the Arts Council Incentivising Touring scheme.

Sylvia will host the UK’s largest ever education matinee on Friday 13 November. Delivered in partnership with Go Live Theatre and made possible through the essential support of The Garek Trust, the special performance will welcome almost 5,000 children and young people, with tickets priced at just £10, helping to make live theatre more accessible for young audiences.

The full creative team includes: Kate Prince with Priya Parmar (Book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (Music), Kate Prince (Lyrics, Director & Choreographer), Ben Stones (Set and Costume), Natasha Chivers & Hector Murray (Lighting), Tony Gayle (Sound), Andrzej Goulding (Video and Animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (Wigs, Hair and Make-up), Mark Dickman (Orchestrations), Sean Green (Music Supervisor), Stuart Burt CDG (Casting), Lolita Chakrabarti (Dramaturgy) and Tachia Newall (Additional Lyrics).

Sylvia Pankhurst - fearless, flawed, and unforgettable. The untold story of the rebellious middle child of Emmeline Pankhurst takes centre stage in this irresistible hip hop, funk and soul musical that moves your feet and fires your spirit. Whilst her mother and sister battled for women's suffrage, Sylvia ignited a revolution for the forgotten: working women, the impoverished, the silenced. Caught between her family and her beliefs, Sylvia risked it all to bring change to millions.

The Olivier Award-winning musical is fuelled by a soundtrack by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde that unites hip hop, funk, and soul, and is brought to life by choreographer and storyteller Kate Prince (ZooNation).

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

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