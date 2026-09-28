Video: BUFFY REVAMPED Debuts West End Trailer

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Official London Theatre has unveiled a trailer for BUFFY REVAMPED, offering a first glimpse of the stage show ahead of its 2026 West End engagement. The video previews a rapid tour through the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, promising a condensed take on the beloved 1990s television series.

BUFFY REVAMPED compresses the entire 144-episode run of the hit 90s series into a single fast-paced production, filtered through the perspective of Spike, one of the show's most recognizable vampire characters. The framing positions the character as narrator and guide, walking audiences through the saga from his own vantage point rather than that of the series' original heroine.

The trailer leans on the show's premise as its central selling point, positioning the production as a comic, high-speed distillation of a series known for its sprawling mythology and multi-season storylines.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 01 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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