Video: BUFFY REVAMPED Debuts West End Trailer
The condensed retelling of the cult TV series is narrated by one of its most familiar vampires.
Official London Theatre has unveiled a trailer for BUFFY REVAMPED, offering a first glimpse of the stage show ahead of its 2026 West End engagement. The video previews a rapid tour through the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, promising a condensed take on the beloved 1990s television series.
BUFFY REVAMPED compresses the entire 144-episode run of the hit 90s series into a single fast-paced production, filtered through the perspective of Spike, one of the show's most recognizable vampire characters. The framing positions the character as narrator and guide, walking audiences through the saga from his own vantage point rather than that of the series' original heroine.
The trailer leans on the show's premise as its central selling point, positioning the production as a comic, high-speed distillation of a series known for its sprawling mythology and multi-season storylines.
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