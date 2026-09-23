Cast Set For THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE at the National Theatre

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The National Theatre has announced full casting for Jim Cartwright's modern classic The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. Directed by Deputy Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, this new production will run in the Dorfman theatre from 2 December 2026 until 23 January 2027 before embarking on a tour across England supported by Arts Council England.

As previously announced, BAFTA Award-winning actor, Paul Chuckle (The Madam Blanc Mysteries, Channel 5) will play the role of Mr Boo, Olivier Award-winning actress, Jill Halfpenny (The Long Shadow, ITV) will play the role of Mari Hoff and Ian Charleson Award-winner Francesca Mills (Silent Witness, BBC) will play the title role of Little Voice.

They are joined by Beverly Rudd (Trollied, Sky/NOW) who will play the role of Sadie, Daniel Ryan (The Bay, ITV) who will play the role of Ray Say, Adonis Siddique (Withnail and I, Birmingham Rep) who will play the role of Billy and Noel White (Hamlet, National Theatre) who will play the role of Telephone Man and understudy Ray Say/Mr Boo.

Completing the company are, Alice Croft (ensemble and understudy Little Voice), Kofi Dennis (ensemble and understudy Billy/Telephone Man) and Nicky Swift (ensemble and understudy Mari Hoff/Sadie).

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice is a joyful, tender and bittersweet celebration of music, ambition and the courage it takes to be heard featuring iconic music from the likes of Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey and more.

Following its run at The National Theatre from 2 December 2026 until 23 January 2027, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will open at Newcastle Theatre Royal (3-6 February 2027) before touring to Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (9–13 February 2027), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (16-20 February 2027), Lowry, Salford (23-27 February 2027), The Marlowe, Canterbury (2-6 March 2027), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (9-13 March 2027) and Plymouth Theatre Royal (16-20 March 2027).

The hardest voice to find is your own.

Alone in the sanctuary of her small bedroom, Little Voice fills the air with pitch‑perfect renditions of her deceased dad's prized record collection of the great divas, from Judy Garland to Billie Holiday.

But when her mother Mari's latest fling, local wheeler dealer Ray, hears her sing he's certain he's struck gold. Will Little Voice be pushed into a spotlight she never asked for?

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