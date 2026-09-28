Video: DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY Trailer Released by The Other Palace
New footage highlights the show's comedy, power ballads and rival hockey stars' hidden romance.
A new trailer for DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY has arrived from The Other Palace, giving audiences a taste of the raunchy comedy and musical numbers driving the show's current London run. The clip leans into the production's chaotic tone, mixing locker-room antics with soaring power ballads to set up its central will-they-won't-they storyline.
DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY is billed as a filthy parody loosely inspired by a hit TV series, written and directed by Oliver-nominated Trevor Ashley. The story follows two rival professional ice hockey stars whose fierce on-ice clashes mask a romance neither man is willing to admit, blending what the show's own marketing calls locker-room drama, forbidden romance, parody songs and, as one line puts it, 'absolutely no understanding of sport whatsoever.'
The show has drawn strong reviews since opening at The Other Palace, with The Stage calling it a 'high-octane burlesque spoof' and London Theatre Reviews describing it as 'an absolute riot.' Adventures in Theatreland praised its mix of 'innuendo, ridiculousness, powerhouse vocals' alongside 'filthy jokes and a cast having the time of their lives.'
The trailer follows earlier promotional material from the venue, including vox pops footage released ahead of the show's opening and rehearsal clips shared in the lead-up to its premiere.
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