Photos: BLOOD BROTHERS UK Tour

Production photos have been released for Bill Kenwright's legendary, award-winning production of the international smash hit musical, Blood Brothers as it continues to tour across the UK. Check out the photos below!

Vivienne Carlyle recently returned to the iconic role of Mrs. Johnstone, receiving nightly standing ovations for her powerful and poignant performance in the West End production. Sean Jones, Joe Sleight, and Gemma Brodrick are also reprising their roles as Mickey, Eddie, and Linda, respectively.

Also returning to the cast for 2024 are Sarah Jane Buckley (Mrs Lyons), Scott Anson (Narrator), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Chloe Pole(Donna Marie), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher), Graeme Kinniburgh (Postman/Bus Conductor) and Jess Smith (Brenda), with James Ledsham (Sammy), Ben Mabberley (Perkins) and Dominic Gore (Neighbour) joining the production.

Vivienne Carlyle is a Scottish actor and singer with an international career as a musical theatre leading lady, cabaret performer and recording artist. As well as her acclaimed previous appearances as Mrs Johnstone in the West End and touring productions of Blood Brothers, her theatre roles have included The Narrator in Bill Kenwright’s long-running production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grizabella in Cats, Mrs Walker in The Whos’ Tommy and Songbird in Cirque du Soleil’s long-running Saltimbanco.

Award-winning playwright Willy Russell’s epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers, scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway. It is considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times). Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

Photo Credit: Jack Merriman

