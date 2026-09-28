Photos: Alex Keenan and More in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME UK Tour

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All new production photos have been released from the UK tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, inspired by the novel of the same name. The tour has also announced an extension to its 2027 dates, which will now also include the Peterborough New Theatre; Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton; The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury and Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Check out the photos below!

Plus, check out video from the show here.

Leading the cast are Alex Keenan and Imi Price, the first women to portray Chris Boone, bringing a fresh perspective to one of contemporary theatre's most iconic characters. This new interpretation honours the heart of the original story, inviting audiences to experience the play through a new lens. They join EastEnders’ favourite Charlie Brooks (best known for her long-running role as Janine Butcher in the soap) and theatre credits including The Ocean at the End of the Lane (National Theatre, UK Tour) and Joe McFadden (BBC’s The Crow Road and Holby City, ITV’s Heartbeat and 2017 Strictly Come Dancing winner) who play Chris’ parents, ‘Ed’ and ‘Judy’.

Completing the cast are Bridgette Amofah as ‘Siobhan’; Alex Murdoch as ‘Mrs Alexander’ / ‘Mrs Shears’ / ‘Voice One’ / ‘Posh Woman’; Matthew Bulgo as ‘Roger Shears’ / ‘Duty Sergeant’; Jerone Marsh Reid as ‘Mr Thompson / ‘Man with Socks’/ ‘London Policeman’; Carla Garratt as ‘Punk Girl’/ ‘No. 40’ / ‘Voice Five’ / ‘Information’; Tom Clegg as ‘Rev. Peters’ / ‘Uncle Terry’ / ‘Voice Four’ / ’Station Policeman’ / ‘Station Guard’ and Robert Penny ‘Voice Seven’. Sera Mustafa ‘Mrs Gascoyne’/ ‘Woman on Train’ / ‘Shopkeeper’ / ‘Police Officer One’ and ‘Voice 6’ completes the company, who all perform as ‘Ensemble’.

Opening at Birmingham Rep on Saturday 5 September before embarking on a major UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon’s multi-million-selling novel by acclaimed Playwright Simon Stephens and will be directed by Ned Bennett. The production’s Set & Costume Designer is Eleanor Bull; Lighting Designer, Laura Howard; Composer and Sound Designer, Giles Thomas; Video Designer, Hayley Egan; Movement Director, Jenni Jackson; Costume Supervisor, Izzy Pellow; Props Supervisor, Eve Hall; Casting Director, Abby Galvin, and the Associate Director is Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Chris Boone is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers, but is unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life. When a neighbour’s dog is discovered killed, Chris comes under suspicion. Determined to prove her innocence, Chris becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue uncovered. What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing Chris to confront truths that will test her courage, family, and understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time premiered at The National Theatre in 2012 and immediately received widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking theatrical design and emotional storytelling. It remains one of the most successful and acclaimed British plays of the 21st century and has been seen globally by over 5 million people.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 15 Hrs 29 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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