Video: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME UK Tour Preview

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Watch a first look at the UK tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, directing audiences to purchase tickets for the touring production through the ATG Tickets platform.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows Christopher Boone, a teenager who sets out to investigate the death of a neighbor's dog, a journey that leads him into a wider exploration of his own life and family. The stage adaptation is based on Mark Haddon's novel and was adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, with the play having gone on to win multiple Tony Awards during its Broadway run.

The production has continued to draw attention on tour for its approach to representing its central character. A previous casting announcement revealed that Alex Keenan and Imi Price would alternate in the role of Chris Boone, marking the first time women have played the part in this touring production, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report.

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