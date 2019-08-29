Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Begins Performances Tonight; Check Out All New Production Photos!

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, the new immersive entertainment experience, begins performances in a specially adapted venue at The O2 London this evening, Thursday 29 August 2019.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! the Party is a unique concept that puts guests in the heart of the action: over the course of more than four hours, they can enjoy a spectacular show, a four-course Mediterranean feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

Björn Ulvaeus said, "I can't believe we're finally here, opening the iconic blue doors to Nikos Taverna! I have always felt very at home in the UK, so it means a lot to me to bring Mamma Mia! the Party to London. I can't wait for the British public to experience it, because I know they know how to have fun!"

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London cast and musicians include (in alphabetical order) Oscar Balmaseda, AJ Bentley, Jonathon Bentley, Molly Cleere, John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Allie Ho Chee, Julia Imbach, Linda John-Pierre, Elin König Andersson, Joanna Monro, Steph Parry, Mark Pusey, Kimberley Powell, Steve Rushton, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence, Gregor Stewart, Pauline Stringer, Kathryn Tindall, Matt Wesley, Fed Zanni.

The London version of Mamma Mia! the Party, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016 and is now in its fourth sold-out year, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for David Grindrod Associates.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Ingrid Sutej for MM! The Party Ltd.





