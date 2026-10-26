Peter Andre to Return to MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2

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Björn Ulvaeus' Mamma Mia! the Party has announced the return of popstar Peter Andre in the role of Nikos at the flagship production at The O2, London. Mamma Mia! the Party is also delighted to announce the global expansion of the premier theatrical dining experience, which will be opening in Sydney in March 2027.

Peter Andre, best known for his 1990s pop hits such as "Mysterious Girl" and “Flava”, will return to star in the experience for a limited run (at selected performances only) from 10 January until 18 March 2027.

Peter will be joining the current cast, which includes X-Factor winner Sam Bailey in the role of Debbie until April 2027, alongside Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Constantine Andronikou as Robin/Swing, Marianne Benedict as Kate (at certain performances), AJ Bentley as Adam, Claudia Bradley as Tia/Swing, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Tom Fothergill as Carlos/Swing, Elena Gibson as Bella (at certain performances), Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Sophie Holdsworth as Loretta/Swing, Gabriella-Rose Merchant as Nina (Maternity Cover), James Mark McLoughlin as Ruben/Swing, Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Andy Rose as Host/Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, and Rebecca Stenhouse as Nina (at certain performances), until May 2027.

Peter Andre said, “I'm back! I'm thrilled to be returning to Mamma Mia! the Party at The O2 in London in 2027. Being part of the production earlier this year was an incredible experience, and from the moment I stepped into Nikos Taverna, I felt a real connection to the character and the show. The energy, the music, the atmosphere and, of course, the amazing Greek food make Mamma Mia! the Party a unique night out. I can't wait to share the magic with you all once again. See you there!”

Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, while a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

Alongside the flagship London production, Mamma Mia! the Party's Australian premiere is scheduled to open in Sydney in March 2027 at Sydney Event Center at The Star and general tickets on sale from 12 November 2026. The newly announced site joins the existing productions running at The O2, London and in Stockholm.

Sophie Arendt, Managing Director of Mamma Mia! the Party for Pophouse Entertainment said, “Mamma Mia! the Party has become one of the world's most distinctive live entertainment experiences — a joyful mix of theatre, music, dining and celebration that audiences have embraced from Stockholm to London. The opening of a new site in Sydney next year marks a major moment in the show's international growth and reflects the huge appetite for experiences that bring people together in unforgettable ways. I can't think of a better way to kick off 2027 than with international popstar Peter Andre returning to the London production after a brilliant run of performances earlier this year, and we are all incredibly excited for this next chapter.”



Photo Credit: Grant Walker

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