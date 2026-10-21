Video: Watch the Trailer for DOG MOM at Southwark Playhouse
The comedy marks the play's UK debut after eight productions across the United States.
A new trailer has arrived for DOG MOM, the comedy making its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Watch a first look at the production, which follows newly divorced Sarita as she attempts to rebuild her life and, as the trailer puts it, find her people.
Written by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok, whose credits include the Hulu Original Sex Appeal and the HBO Max feature Love and Baseball, Dog Mom centers on an Indian American woman in her 50s whose world shifts after she reluctantly takes in a stray dog. The production uses human actors to portray both people and dogs, with performers taking on the instincts and energy of the animals alongside the human characters.
The London staging arrives via EnActe Arts, America's largest national South Asian theatre company, in association with Riding Lights, and forms part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. The run follows eight productions across the United States and a 2024 New Comedies Festival award in California. Southwark Playhouse Borough is hosting the show from 14 October to 7 November 2026.
Leading the cast as Sarita is Vinita Belani, Founding Artistic Director of EnActe Arts, with Patty Gallagher taking on the role of the adopted dog. The company also features Tom Barnes as Ruben, Joanna Holden as Nell, and Jarreau Antoine in the ensemble. Ajay Chowdhury, a crime novelist and theatre director, helms the UK production, as detailed in the casting announcement for the production.
Chowdhury has also written about his approach to the play, describing his path into theatre direction alongside his work as a crime writer and tech entrepreneur, in a guest post for BroadwayWorld.
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