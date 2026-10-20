Rufus Norris to Direct World Premiere of Rona Munro's JAMES VI: FIRST AND LAST

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Raw Material and Capital Theatres in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts will present James VI: First and Last written by Rona Munro and directed by Rufus Norris, set to tour Scotland in September and October 2027.

A landmark achievement in Scottish theatre comes to a thrilling conclusion in James VI: First and Last, the final instalment in The James Plays series which has gripped audiences all over the country since it premiered as a trilogy in 2014. Vividly-imagined, each play offers a unique glimpse into the history of Scotland's Stewart monarchs, exploring the little-known stories of the 15th and 16th centuries and the enduring influence they continue to have on our nation today.

This epic finale invites audiences into the mind of a flawed, tortured king navigating shifting loyalties and religious turmoil to unite two crowns: Scotland and England. Munro's masterly script also platforms the vital women in James's life, explores the romance and tragic passion of his queer history, and uncovers hidden narratives of identity and desire.

Whether you have followed the Stewart dynasty from the beginning or are stepping into the court for the first time, this exceptional production promises an unforgettable night of theatre.

Award-winning, Independent Producing Company Raw Material which co-produced James IV: Queen of the Fight and James V: Katherine with Capital Theatres now returns to The James Plays with the gripping finale, bringing together an extraordinary writer-director duo in Rona Munro – an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter who authored all six of The James Plays – and Rufus Norris, a celebrated theatre director fresh from his decade-long tenure as the Artistic Director at The National Theatre. James VI: First and Last is his directing debut in Scotland.

Renowned for bold storytelling, Norris brings contemporary resonance and scale to Munro's sharp, witty text, exploring historical events in a way that speaks to the moment we live in today.

Writer Rona Munro said: “James VI: First and Last marks the end of a journey I began over ten years ago. I never really questioned my decision to commit a large chunk of my working life to this sprawling saga. Now looking back, I realise it could have been a very odd and foolhardy decision, given the scale of the stories and the precarious state of theatre over those ten years.

“That I'm excitedly and happily at the point where we're planning production of the last in this series is possibly testament to my abiding enthusiasm for the history, but, probably more than that, to my luck in finding a series of brilliant collaborators, especially producers Raw Material who have been the main driving force keeping The James Plays going after the initial trilogy was produced.

“I'm aware that while we've retained loyal audiences over those ten years there will be others coming to these stories for the first time. I hope these new audiences will recognise and enjoy a self-contained drama which tells the story of one moment in history but also speaks to the moment in which we currently stand. If you have seen all The James Plays you will recognise and hopefully be satisfied by this conclusion of the story of Stewart monarchs in Scotland. If you are coming for the first time, no recap is necessary, no prior knowledge of the history is required. I hope you'll be gripped by a vital and exciting story about a tortured king, a divided nation, and much more that made our Scotland, today.”

Director Rufus Norris said: “Firstly, I am delighted to be directing Rona's wonderful play, and to have the opportunity to collaborate with such a terrific writer.

“I have been a huge fan of this extraordinary series which have, for me, redefined what a history play can feel like. Rona's ability to frame the historical events of many centuries ago in a way that makes them feel immediate, contemporary and utterly resonant is masterful, and to be a part of this seminal opus is a gift. It is particularly so, for me, on James VI.

“The play is rich on many levels, bringing a psychological and dramatic insight into this complex, flawed leader in a way that feels deeply pertinent to the age we are living through. My own lifelong fascination with history has been naturally focused on England, and to breathe theatrical life into a story that touches both nations is a challenge I look forward to enormously. I have recently moved to Scotland, and to be a part of the theatre community here is a privilege I will relish.”

Executive Producers at Raw Material, Margaret-Anne O'Donnell and Gill Garrity said: “It is Raw Material's privilege to bring Rona Munro's James Plays to audiences across Scotland. Since 2014, the trilogy has reignited conversations about Scottish history on Scotland's stages, bringing the past vividly to life through Rona's inimitable writing: rich in humanity, wit and contemporary resonance.

“The scope and importance of the ambition has been breathtaking to witness and we are delighted to announce that the final instalment will premiere at the Festival Theatre in 2027 and tour Scotland thereafter.

“James VI: First and Last is a bold, prescient play following the king who is torn between the crowns of two nations: Scotland and England. The culmination of Rona's series has found an appropriately momentous artist in acclaimed director. Rufus Norris is fresh from a decade-long tenure as Artistic Director of National Theatre of Great Britain who brings his incisive wit, creative vision and extensive experience to this unmissable production.

“James VI: First and Last speaks to the heart of Raw Material's vision: a new writing commission, a great play with an expansive story, brought to audiences by some of the best theatre artists in the world. The James Plays - written by one of the UK's most exciting female playwrights - will continue to challenge and question a male-centric domination of history and history plays. As well as exploring James VI and his unique position in our history, James VI brings the complicated and compelling women of James VI's life to the fore.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding co-producing partnership on this series with Capital Theatres and work in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts. All three partners have a commitment to supporting world class theatre and sharing it with audiences across Scotland.”

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive at Capital Theatres said: “Rona Munro's James Plays have become a landmark achievement in Scottish theatre, connecting audiences with the stories, characters and events that have shaped our nation. Capital Theatres joined Raw Material as a co-producer on James IV, and it has been a privilege to be part of the series ever since, with James V and now James VI, helping to bring Rona's extraordinary vision to audiences across Scotland and beyond.

“There could be no more fitting finale to this remarkable cycle than James VI. Telling the story of the first monarch to unite the crowns of Scotland and England, and directed by Rufus Norris, it promises to be the most ambitious chapter yet. Supporting bold, world-class theatre made in Scotland is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to play our part in bringing this landmark production to life.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to the world premiere at the Festival Theatre and sharing this powerful and timely story with people in Edinburgh and across Scotland.”

Sharon Burgess, CEO & Creative Director at Aberdeen Performing Arts said: “We're hugely excited to welcome James VI – First and Last to His Majesty's Theatre next October. Rona Munro is one of Scotland's most important playwrights, and her ability to bring our history vividly to life is extraordinary. To see her writing brought to the stage by director Rufus Norris makes this a particularly exciting production for us and for Aberdeen audiences. This is ambitious, large-scale Scottish theatre, exploring a fascinating and complex figure whose life and legacy shaped Scotland, Britain and beyond. Bringing work of this calibre to the North East is at the heart of what we want HMT to be: a stage for outstanding theatre and stories that connect our past with who we are today.”

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

24 September – 2 October 2027

Tickets: £15- £64

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

5 – 9 October 2027

Tickets: £20.00 - £65

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

14 –16 October 2027

Tickets: £16.25 -£26.25

Eden Court, Inverness

21 – 23 October 2027

Tickets: £23.00 – £45.00

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

27 -30th October 2027

Tickets: £22.50 - £48.50

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