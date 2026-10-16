Interview: 'We Have Nine Days To Put The Whole Thing Together': Actor Jamie Muscato on LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Lloyd Webber, Slater, Ben Elton and Frederick Forsyth, Love Never Dies reunites the masked Phantom with his only true love and musical protégée, the stunning beauty Christine Daaé. A roller-coaster ride of intrigue, obsession and romance – where little is as it first appears.

This concert production of Love Never Dies, directed by Shaun Kerrison, is playing at the London Palladium for just five performances, with Jamie Muscato singing the role of The Phantom. BroadwayWorld had to chance to have a quick chat with Jamie ahead of the concerts this weekend. We spoke about why he wanted to be part of the show, how fast rehearsals have been and how he fits everything into his manic schedule.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I did a local pantomime when I was eight, and after that, I fell in love with acting and joined a bunch of amateur theatre groups in my hometown. I got my first professional job after I was ‘found’ by Pippa Ailion, who saw me singing at a competition connected to Wicked. She was looking for young people to cast in Spring Awakening.

What made you want to be a part of Love Never Dies?

When I was approached about the show, I was unsure whether I should accept it because I hadn’t played the Phantom before, and there’s a lot of backstory you need to know and be able to carry into Love Never Dies to make the character fully rounded. But as I did some research and listened to the songs, I started to get excited about singing the score and knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Had you seen any previous productions?

I haven’t! I’d seen The Phantom of the Opera a few times when I was younger, but I missed Love Never Dies when it was on.

What is it like to be taking on the iconic role of the Phantom in this newer story?

It’s an honour. There are some big shoes to fill, but I’m having a blast working with Shaun, our director, and Celinde to discover the new relationship between the Phantom and Christine.

Celinde Schoenmaker & Jamie Muscato in rehearsals for Love Never Dies in Concert

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

How have rehearsals been going?

Fast! We have nine days to put the whole thing together. The score is complicated, the relationships are complicated, and the Palladium stage is huge. I’m also working on the musical One Day at the moment, and rehearsals started on the same day for both projects, so I’m having to do some insane time and focus-splitting… Wish me luck!

What is it like to prepare for a concert versus a full version of a musical?

Well, it’s quite similar, except you have less time. On paper, it’s a concert; in reality, it’s a fully staged, lit, costumed and wigged show!

Do you have a favourite song, either to perform or listen to?

Perform: "Till I Hear You Sing". Listen: "Love Never Dies", the title song.

What do you hope audiences take away from Love Never Dies?

A programme and a full heart.

How would you describe Love Never Dies in one word?

Yearn.

Love Never Dies In Concert is at the London Palladium from 16-18 October

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 17 Hrs 43 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me