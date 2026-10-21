Video: Park Theatre Releases FLORENCE Trailer
The one-person dark comedy follows its Edinburgh Fringe and Other Palace runs with a Park90 transfer.
FLORENCE, the one-person production coming to Park Theatre, is the subject of a new trailer released by the venue ahead of its London engagement. The clip introduces the title character, a young woman described as faking her way into high society, with the tagline promising that "she faked posh" while "they faked everything else."
The production is a satirical tragicomedy centered on an ambitious young woman who takes on a new identity in order to succeed in the art world. Written by and starring Honor Santa Barnes, the show has already played runs at The Other Palace and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it was reviewed by The National.
FLORENCE plays at Park Theatre from November 16 through November 21, following its transfer from Edinburgh. El Blackwood returns to direct Santa Barnes in the piece, which focuses on the lengths one woman goes to in pursuit of success and belonging in the art world.
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