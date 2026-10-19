Video: Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly Give Speech at MATILDA THE MUSICAL 15th Anniversary Performance

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Matilda The Musical marked 15 years in London's West End with a speech from Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, captured ahead of an anniversary performance at the Cambridge Theatre. The pair addressed the audience before the show began, speaking to the production's long run in the city. Watch the full video here!

Matilda The Musical is based on Roald Dahl's novel, with music and lyrics by Minchin and a book by Kelly. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with a love of books who stands up against her neglectful family and tyrannical headmistress using her sharp mind and emerging powers.

The Royal Shakespeare Company's production has run at the Cambridge Theatre since opening in the West End, becoming the 10th longest running musical in West End history. The show has now been seen by 13 million people in over 100 cities worldwide and recently welcomed new leads including Matt Corner, Amy Ross and Lucy St. Louis alongside Jon Robyns, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's coverage of new casting for the 15th year.

The production is also currently touring the UK and Ireland, having opened at Leicester Curve in October 2025 with dates booked through January 2027. The Cambridge Theatre production continues its West End run alongside the tour.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 15 Hrs 00 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 New Children Join the London Cast of RSC's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The Royal Shakespeare Company will welcome new young performers to its multi-award winning production of Matilda The Musical which is currently booking through to January 2027 at the Cambridge Theatre.