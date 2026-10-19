Video: Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly Give Speech at MATILDA THE MUSICAL 15th Anniversary Performance
The Royal Shakespeare Company's production has run at the Cambridge Theatre since opening in the West End, becoming the 10th longest running musical in West End history.
Matilda The Musical marked 15 years in London's West End with a speech from Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, captured ahead of an anniversary performance at the Cambridge Theatre. The pair addressed the audience before the show began, speaking to the production's long run in the city. Watch the full video here!
Matilda The Musical is based on Roald Dahl's novel, with music and lyrics by Minchin and a book by Kelly. The story follows Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with a love of books who stands up against her neglectful family and tyrannical headmistress using her sharp mind and emerging powers.
The Royal Shakespeare Company's production has run at the Cambridge Theatre since opening in the West End, becoming the 10th longest running musical in West End history. The show has now been seen by 13 million people in over 100 cities worldwide and recently welcomed new leads including Matt Corner, Amy Ross and Lucy St. Louis alongside Jon Robyns, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's coverage of new casting for the 15th year.
The production is also currently touring the UK and Ireland, having opened at Leicester Curve in October 2025 with dates booked through January 2027. The Cambridge Theatre production continues its West End run alongside the tour.
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