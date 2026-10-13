LINE OF DUTY: OPERATION ECHO to Launch Immersive Experience in London

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Prepare to step into the world of betrayal and police intrigue and investigation, as CityDays unveils a brand-new playable experience based on the hit BBC TV series Line of Duty. Line of Duty: Operation Echowill be launching on the streets of London in early 2027.

Line of Duty: Operation Echo will give players the chance to step into the shoes of anti-corruption officers and investigate their very own case. Teams will navigate the crooked back streets and hidden corners of the capital, uncover physical evidence, chase leads and work together to finally uncover the truth.

Trust, deception and difficult decisions will be at the heart of the experience. Teams will visit different locations across London, where pubs, cafés, landmarks and other venues will become part of the investigation. At each location, players will uncover clues, solve escape room-style puzzles, decipher riddles and wrestle with moral dilemmas as they piece together their case through a combination of physical evidence, video, audio and phone messaging. Navigational clues and riddles will also lead players to permanent features hidden in the city streets, from plaques and statues to distinctive architecture and landmarks. Expect to encounter CCTV footage, fingerprints, forensic reports, diary entries, bank records and more, while interacting with characters through different formats to uncover crucial information and reveal the truth as the investigation unfolds.

But finding the evidence is only part of the challenge. Players will need to decide who to trust, where to take their investigation next and how far they are willing to go for justice. Decisions have consequences, and difficult choices shape the story and potentially change the outcome of the investigation.

The live experience will take teams of 2-8 players on a 2-to-3-hour journey, navigating a 4-5 km walkable investigation through London. Combining escape room-style puzzles, navigational clues, riddles and interactive storytelling, the experience will bring the world of Line of Duty into the heart of the capital.

Players will be scored based on how they perform and the outcome they achieve, with their result contributing to a leaderboard. Each team will also receive a personalised certificate featuring their score, accolades and a persona based on how they approached the investigation, from “Super Sleuths” to “Reckless Mavericks”.

Tom Rymer, founder of CityDays said: “We're thrilled to be bringing Line of Duty to life as our next experience in London. Following the launches of Race Across the World: The Experience both in London and across the UK alongside The Traitors: Anywhere, we've seen first-hand how exciting and rewarding it is for people to step inside and explore a world they know and love, and we can't wait to give Line of Duty fans that same opportunity. We're hugely excited to create something that feels authentic to the world of Line of Duty, while giving people a completely new way to experience it together.”

Lou Black, Global SVP of Brand & Commercial Partnerships at Studio 55 said: 'At its heart, Line of Duty is driven by high stakes, moral gray areas, and one relentless pursuit: uncovering the truth. Line of Duty : Operation Echo takes that tension off the screen and puts it directly into the hands of fans, turning the streets of London into an active AC-12 investigation. We're thrilled to partner with CityDays to bring Line of Duty into the experiential space for the first time ever.”

Perfect for groups of friends, family and colleagues, as well as fans of the show, Line of Duty: Operation Echo promises a thrilling day out where teams must work together, question everything and decide who they can trust.

People looking to secure their place are urged to sign up to the waitlist here.

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