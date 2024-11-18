Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pay no fees and save on tickets to The Elixir Of Love at London Collseum! World War II is at its height in this inventive new staging of Donizetti’s opera buffa, or romantic comedy, The Elixir of Love.

Framed as a TV sitcom episode, this warm-hearted story of unrequited love unfolds with the arrival of a love potion salesman on a beautiful English country house estate staffed by Land Girls and locals.

Adina, the lady of the manor, has long suppressed her feelings for Nemorino, who is working on the estate. She’s indifferent to his advances so he seeks the help of Dulcamara, a travelling salesman with a sharp suit and nice line in miracle cures. Nemorino discovers the power of playing it cool after drinking a love potion and becomes flavour of the month amongst the land girls and farmhands. But can he persuade Adina away from the charming Belcore?

This is one of the finest examples of all Bel Canto operas. Bel Canto is a style of opera where the primary focus of the music is on the beautiful vocal lines. ‘Una furtiva lagrima’ (‘I saw the tear’), sung by Nemorino in Act 2, is perhaps the most famous aria in all Bel Canto operas. This creates some truly moving moments to set alongside the warmth and humour of the production.

This production of Donizetti’s opera will spotlight talented singers making their ENO debut alongside some firm favourites. We welcome director Harry Fehr and Austrian-Spanish conductor Teresa Riveiro Böhm to the ENO for the first time. Meanwhile, our familiar faces include acclaimed soprano and former Harewood artist Rhian Lois who sings Adina.

Offers and Validity

Was £42 - Now £35

Was £66 - Now £55

Was £96 - Now £80

Was £119 - Now £100

Was £170 - Now £150

Was £203 - Now £170

Was £221 - Now £185

Valid on all performances from 15 November 2024 - 05 December 2024.

Comments