Paulina Lenoir's PUELLA ETERNA is Coming to London's Soho Theatre

Having made her critically acclaimed debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, theatre-maker, designer and clown, Paulina Lenoir returns to London's Soho Theatre with her award-winning, dreamlike and absurdist tale of birth, life and death told through the eyes of a poetic idiot.

Puella Eterna is a ridiculously grandiose, delusional poet on a quest to resolve life's most profound questions. In her search for eternity between the pages, Puella sets out to perform a whole lifespan from conception to the after-life, racing against the limits of time.

Clowning meets performance art, cabaret, poetry and fashion in this surreal and philosophical comedy hour. Through captivating performance, distinctly cinematic aesthetic and mischievously alluring interactions, the audience are swept up in a riotous journey through surrealist imagery examining themes of existential challenges of the human relationship to time, cycles, ageing, and letting go.

Puella Eterna is written and performed by Paulina Lenoir with dramaturgy by Lachlan Werner (creator of 2023 fringe hit Voices of Evil), support from creative consultant Lucy Hopkins (award winning clown & director) movement direction by Patricia Langa, costumes by Annika Thiems (winner of the 2019 NEON Curatorial Award) & Paulina Lenoir, set & props by Paulina Lenoir, lighting design by Christopher Enany and featuring original music composed by Barney Pidgeon.

Paulina Lenoir is a Swiss-Mexican theatre-maker, performer, director and designer based in London. She trained as a designer at Central St Martins and was featured in Dezeen and Wired, before attending Ecole Philippe Gaulier to train in theatre & clowning. She is the founder and host of Fool's Moon, a seasonal cabaret night with consistently sold out shows at Soho Theatre where she has also previously performed as part of London Clown Festival.

Paulina Lenoir's Puella Eterna comes to London's Soho Theatre at 10:30pm 13th - 16th November. Tickets available at https://sohotheatre.com/events/paulina-lenoir-puella-eterna-2/

