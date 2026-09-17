Video: THE MISANTHROPE Trailer Released With Sandra Oh and Tom Mison
A new promotional clip previews the modern staging of Moliere's dark comedy ahead of its cinema release.
The National Theatre has posted a new trailer for The Misanthrope, its cinema-bound production starring Sandra Oh and Tom Mison, ahead of the show's release through National Theatre Live on September 22. The clip offers a glimpse of the reimagined take on Moliere's classic dark comedy, which will screen in cinemas worldwide.
The production centers on Alice, a novelist who cannot abide the polite dishonesty of the society around her. As she pushes back against those around her, the backlash intensifies, forcing her to reckon with what it costs to speak plainly in a world built on comfortable lies. The play is written by Martin Crimp, whose work also includes Cyrano de Bergerac, and is based on Moliere's original.
Indhu Rubasingham directs the production, which was filmed live on stage at The National Theatre for its National Theatre Live release. Rubasingham is also directing the National's upcoming staging of The Jungle Book, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of that production.
The trailer follows an earlier clip from the same production featuring Oh, continuing the rollout of promotional material as The National Theatre Live broadcast date approaches. Tickets for cinema screenings are being made available through NT Live's website.
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