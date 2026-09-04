THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Cast Recording With Nicola Coughlan & More Out Now

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Broadway Records has released the world premiere recording of Anna Mullarkey's music from The National Theatre's recent revival of The Playboy of the Western World.

The album preserves Mullarkey's music for the production of John Millington Synge's play, which was directed by Caitríona McLaughlin and starred Nicola Coughlan, Èanna Hardwicke and Siobhán McSweeney.

The revival played London's Lyttelton Theatre from December 4, 2025 through February 28, 2026.

Mullarkey is a Galway-based composer and performer whose work combines electronics with piano and voice. Her original score for the 2021 film The Passion received awards in Ireland and Europe.

The Playboy of the Western World album features 15 tracks, including “Opening Lament,” “Stoirm,” “Oró Mo Bháidín,” “Wheat and Barley,” “Final Lament” and “Bean Pháidín.”

ALBUM TRACK LIST

“Opening Lament” “Stoirm” “Dead Husband” “Dreaming” “Love Them” “A Rich Man” “Oró Mo Bháidín” “Tail of the Rat” “Rats” “Wheat and Barley” “Prison Bound” “The Jailor” “Sacrifice” “Final Lament” “Bean Pháidín”

The world premiere recording of The Playboy of the Western World is available to stream here.

Additional information about the label is available through Broadway Records.

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