Over £4,000 Raised At The Big West End Walk In Aid Of Acting For Others

West End Charity Football Club has announced that more than £4,000 was raised at The Big West End Walk, in aid of Acting for Others. The walk, held on Sunday 8 September 2024, smashes last year's target, which totalled just over £3.5k raised. The West End Charity Football Club also announce that The Big West End Walk will become an annual event with plans for supporters to take on the challenge in aid of Acting for Others.



The walk covered over 16 miles passing 58 West End theatres across London. This year, starting at the Apollo Victoria Theatre and finishing at the London Palladium, with the walk totalling over 6 hours.



The West End Charity Football Club were at the helm joined by Acting for Others Ambassadors Kim Ismay, John Partridge, Tom Read Wilson, Ben Stock, Harriet Thorpe, Gary Wilmot; with supporters Cassidy Janson, Caroline Sheen, Michael Jibson and Natalie Shay. The West End stars were also joined by competition winners Maisie Cohen, Flick-Marie Baker and Becky Holland who were invited to come down and take part in the challenge on the day.



The West End Charity Football Club team led by team Captain Jon Scott Clark (Hamilton, Miss Saigon) and Jonny Purchase (Les Misérables) included: John Addison (School of Rock, Pretty Woman The Musical), Danny Colligan (Les Misérables, Dirty Dancing), Jacob Fisher (Newsies, Evita) Euan Bennet (The Play That Goes Wrong) Liam Doyle (Wicked, Heathers) Dan Roach, Kieran Messer (Hair) Ryan Goscinski (The Rocky Horror Show, Phantom of The Opera).



The donation link is live for anyone that would still like to donate https://actingforothers.enthuse.com/pf/the-big-westend-walk-2024

