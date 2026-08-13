OTHELLO Starring Sharon D Clarke Postponed as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment

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The RSC has postponed its production of Othello starring Sharon D Clarke in the title role, as she takes time to undergo treatment for cancer. The production, directed by Monique Touko, was scheduled to run from 13 February – 3 April 2027 in the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Director Monique Touko said: “On behalf of the entire creative team, we send Sharon all the love for her ongoing treatment and recovery. As a Director, I have been incredibly blessed to collaborate with Sharon on this major reframing of Shakespeare’s tragedy, which reimagines Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ through the lens of misogynoir. Sharon is the ultimate collaborator. Her generosity and passion for this project continues to astound me and I look forward to us coming back together when the time is right to share this production with the world.”

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey added: “The casting of Sharon as Othello is integral to Monique Touko’s adaptation, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to postpone, to give Sharon the time and space she needs to undertake treatment. Sharon is, in every sense of the word, a warrior and, we know she will meet this challenge with the unwavering strength and indomitable spirit that she brings to so many aspects of her life and work. We look forward to revisiting this thrilling collaboration in the future and, on behalf of everyone at the RSC, we send Sharon our love and strength for a full recovery.”

Sharon D Clarke says “I would like to thank all the beautiful people at the RSC for their understanding, love, support and healing energy. Othello will be my north star as I undergo treatment. Susie, my family and I are overwhelmed, humbled and buoyed by the tidal wave of love that we have received and are so blessed to have an army of strength and support to hold us up. Love and thanks to my beautiful people.”

All audience members affected by the cancellation will be provided with an automatic refund. Replacement programming will be announced in due course.

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