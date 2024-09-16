OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends to March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of the hit ne­­­w cast of the Oliver Award-winning Operation Mincemeat, selling over 300, 000 tickets, and a record-breaking fan attending in excess of 140 times, ATG has given the musical, originally slated for an eight-week run at the West End's Fortune Theatre, a tenth extension through 8th March 2025.

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, the musical's writers and composers, said: "We can't quite fathom the wild journey our show has been on, now reaching a milestone extension number ten - at this rate extensions will be trumping Mincemeat's hat count, and that's saying something"

The announcement comes shortly after the release of the show's Christmas schedule, which, for the first time, features a special New Year's Eve event, The New Year's Eve That Never Was. The celebration will involve bottomless drinks, including the iconic Sparkling Sangria, along with cheese and charcuterie boxes, plus other surprises, until 1 a.m.

Christmas shows are on-sale now, while extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 27th September at 10am from the Official Box Office here.

Following the success of the Monday ballot, it has now expanded to include Tuesday and Saturday shows to ensure tickets get into the right hands. Monday ticket prices remain frozen at £39.50, and the popular fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues here (the next draws are today, 16th September & 30th September). The first ballot draw for the new booking period from 27th January to 8th March will take place on Thursday 26th September at 2pm. Link here.

A recent survey of Americans who have seen Operation Mincemeat revealed that 90.2% believe the show is not "too British" for Broadway. In response, a second survey was conducted to explore concerns raised by some in the industry, suggesting that the show's best chance of success lies in casting a Broadway star to lead the production.

Operation Mincemeat entered its second year in London on the 13th May 2024 with a debut performance of the new cast, Emily Barber, Seán Carey, Chlöe Hart, Christian Andrews and Claire-Marie Hall , with George Jennings and Jonty Peach joining Holly Sumpton and Geri Allen to form the Company.

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

The production is directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at The National Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy & 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger, while 2024 'Outstanding Musical Contribution' Olivier Award nominated Joe Bunker is Musical Director. Georgie Staight is Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Pearson Casting. The extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by SpitLip - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

Operation Mincemeat won the 2024 'Best New Musical' and 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical' Olivier Awards, following receiving six nominations. These awards trail winning the 2024 'Best New Musical' WhatsOnStage Award and the 'Best West End Show', 'Rising Star' and 'Best Understudy' West End Wilma Awards. Previously on the show's journey, Operation Mincemeat has picked up the Off-West End award for 'Best Musical Production' and 'Best Company Ensemble' and The Stage Debut Award for 'Best Composer/Lyricist'.

Operation Mincemeat is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported since the Southwark Playhouse runs. The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

