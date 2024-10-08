Neil LaBute's HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS Will Make UK Premiere in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK première of Neil LaBute’s How to Fight Loneliness, directed by Lisa Spirling, will open at Park Theatre in 2025. LaBute’s timely new play examines a couple who find themselves grappling with the morals and legality of assisted dying in the face of terminal illness. How to Fight Loneliness will open at Park Theatre on 22 April 2025, with previews from 16 April and run until 24 May.

The production reunites Neil LaBute and Trish Wadley who previously collaborated on The Shape of Things – also at Park Theatre; and LaBute with director Lisa Spirling who was his Associate Director on In a Forest Dark and Deep in the West End.

Neil LaBute said today, “I am so happy to be returning to the beautiful Park Theatre this year with a new play, directed by the brilliant Lisa Spirling, thanks to the producing force-of-nature that is Trish Wadley.

"How to Fight Loneliness tackles a hugely important issue—one of the gravest choices a person might ever make and many of us are not even given the license to make it on our own—and that seems dangerously close to a crime from my point of view. The world’s population is aging, so none of these issues are going away soon, and it is these big questions which have always interested me as a person and, subsequently, as a writer as well."

Director Lisa Spirling said today, “Having worked with Neil LaBute over a decade ago, I’m delighted to be directing his stunning How to Fight Loneliness and to have the opportunity to share this powerful and brilliant play with Park Theatre’s audiences.”

How to Fight Loneliness is on sale to Park Theatre members now. Public booking opens on 11 October at 10am.

