Nana Mensah to Star Opposite Adrien Brody in THE FEAR OF 13 World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Donmar Warehouse has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s The Fear of 13 – the inaugural production in Tim Sheader’s first season as Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse. Nana Mensah will star opposite previously announced Adrien Brody, and they are joined by Michael Fox, Aidan Kelly, Posi Morakinyo, Cyril Nri, Ferdy Roberts and Tommy Sim’aan.



Justin Martin’s production opens on 10 October, with previews from 4 October, and runs until 30 November.



The production features Set design by Miriam Buether; Costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel; Lighting design by Jon Clark; Sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph;

Video design by Ash J Woodward; Composer and Music Director DJ Walde; Hair, Wigs and Make up design by Campbell Young Associates; Associate Director Ed Burnside; Voice Coach Barbara Houseman; Dialect Coach Aundrea Fudge; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG.



“The first thing you should know is that this is true. It’s what actually happened.

I know it seems like it’s a story – inside of a story – inside of a story.

–but that’s how it is for most people. At least the ones in here.”



Nick’s got a story to tell you. About how a routine traffic stop turned into a conviction for murder. About how he spent the next 22 years on Death Row. About how he finally petitioned the court to ask not for an appeal, but for his execution date. And about what happened next…



Based on the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, Academy Award winner Adrien Brody makes his London theatre debut in the world premiere of The Fear of 13; a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone) directed by Justin Martin (Prima Facie).

Following a successful partnership with Clean Break in 2023, the Donmar Warehouse will be partnering with the company again this Autumn to offer up to 8 volunteering placements across front of house roles to provide employability skills to women aged 18 and above who have lived experience of the criminal justice system or are at risk of entering it. Clean Break is a women's theatre company, changing lives and minds, on stage, in prison and in the community.



Comments