Meow Meow To Star In IT'S COME TO THIS At Soho Theatre

International singing sensation and purr-fect post-pandemic, post-post-modern Superstar Meow Meow has announcef a limited run of her show It's Come To This at Soho Theatre in May 2025, following her critically acclaimed global takeover.

The show will run from Tuesday 6th May until Saturday 24th May 2025 with tickets available now via sohotheatre.com/events/meow-meow-its-come-to-this.

The beloved crowd-surfing queen of song and tragi-comedienne dazzles anew with her unique brand of kamikaze performance that has hypnotised, inspired and terrified audiences worldwide. Meow Meow has taken shows to the incredible Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood Bowl and now…...It's Come To This is heading to the bright city lights of London and taking over Soho Theatre with a truly special residency. Meow unbridled. She's - finally - REALLY happening to you.

Meow Meow is a genre-defying performer celebrated for her dynamic blend of music, comedy, and theatrical artistry. Known for her razor-sharp wit and fearless audience interaction, she effortlessly commands her audience from beginning to end. A trailblazer, her performances are a whirlwind of glamour, chaos, and poignancy, often incorporating elements of political satire and cultural commentary. Expect music, politics, mayhem and magnificence. Meow Meow has graced prestigious venues worldwide, earning critical acclaim for her bold creativity and redefining of a genre.

ABOUT MEOW MEOW:

Meow's unique brand of subversive and sublime performance has hypnotized, terrified and seduced audiences worldwide from London's West End to Lincoln Centre New York, the Hollywood Bowl and Kennedy Center to the Sydney Opera House. Her original music theatre works have played from Berlin to Berkeley, to Edinburgh to Shanghai and Slovenia and have been commissioned by David Bowie, Pina Bausch and Mikhail Baryshnikov amongst others. Her recent music theatre work Apocalypse Meow was presented originally at Southbank Centre London, had a return season at Shakespeare's Globe London, Malthouse Theatre Melbourne and premiered in the U.S at BAM's Next Wave Festival in NYC at the Harvey Theater. She has just had her sold-out Carnegie Hall solo debut with her programme: "Sequins and Satire, Divas and Disruptors: the Wild Women of the Weimar Republic”.

The stage-diving tragi-comedienne has performed her “orchestrated chaos” with The London Philharmonic, Sydney, Melbourne, Seattle, Bergen Norway, Oregon, Vancouver and San Francisco Symphonies, and she is a frequent guest with the “little orchestra” Pink Martini including at the Berlin Philharmonic, and with the LA Philharmonic at both Disney Hall and at Hollywood Bowl. With orchestras Meow also specialises in Weimar and French chanson repertoire as well as jump-cut explorations of Schubert and Schumann, and contemporary work. Meow has also toured the concert halls of Australia, the UK and the US with The Australian Chamber Orchestra and Barry Humphries' acclaimed Weimar programme, including an extended return season at the Barbican in London. Most recently for the Melbourne Symphony she curated and performed the programmes “The 20's and all that Dissonance Vol 1” and narrated Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale. She performed “Im wunderschönen Monat Mai” with the Hebrides Ensemble in Glasgow and Edinburgh and was part of the Brecht Gala centenary at the Dublin National Concert Hall with Ute Lemper, Blixa Bargeld, Gavin Friday. She also performed for the Edith Piaf centenary in New York at Town Hall with the American Orchestra.

Meow has made numerous award-winning original music-theatre works which have been presented at Sydney Opera House, Malthouse Theatre, and the major Australian Arts Festivals. These have also been presented at Southbank Centre London and the Edinburgh International Festival, including Vamp (dir Michael Kantor), Meow' s Little Match Girl ( dir Marion Potts), Meow's Little Mermaid (dir Michael Kantor). Upcoming: Meow's The Red Shoes for Malthouse Theatre, Belvoir St Sydney and Black Swan West Australian State Theatre Company. Her show An Audience with Meow Meow had an extensive season at Berkeley Rep California, dir Kneehigh/Wise Children's Emma Rice and was recreated in Boston at Emerson and the Cutler Majestic with direction by Leigh Silverman, choreographed by Sonya Teyah . “An Evening with Meow Meow” was presented by Nica Burns at the Apollo Theatre on London's West End. Meow's recent music theatre work Apocalypse Meow was presented originally at Southbank Centre London, had a return season at Shakespeare's Globe London, Malthouse Theatre Melbourne and at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Next Wave Festival in New York City. Her latest album Hotel Amour with Pink Martini's Thomas Lauderdale was ranked in the Times UK top 100 albums of 2019. Along with original songs, it features duets with Rufus Wainwright, the Von Trapp Family, the late Michel Legrand and the late Barry Humphries.

Meow's theatre credits include Titania in Emma Rice's A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare's Globe in London, Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls with the Royal Philharmonic at Royal Albert Hall, (dir Stephen Mears), La Maîtresse – a role created for her in Michel Legrand and Kneehigh's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg on London's West End, dir Emma Rice, Jenny in The Threepenny Opera with the London Philharmonic in London and Paris, dir Ted Huffman, and Anna I and II in Die Sieben Todsünden at the Berlin Konzerthaus under Vladimir Jurowski, and at Hamer Hall with Orchestra Victoria and Victorian Opera, dir Cameron Menzies. She has performed as Pegleg in Tom Waits' The Black Rider with Orchestra Victoria, dir Matt Lutton, Sitwell/Walton's Facade at Berlin Konzerthaus, conducted by Jurowski, and Louis Andriessen's de Materie at Disney Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, cond Reinbert de Leeuw. Richard Mills wrote his opera Tis Pity for her, performed by Orchestra Victoria, dir Cameron Menzies. She loves Soho Theatre London and has been a regular at Joe's Pub New York and Cafe Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie. She has been presented by Renée Fleming at Kennedy Centre Washington DC, and by Hedwig creator John Cameron Mitchell in New York at the Highline Festival.

Meow has created numerous “fantastical history” song cycles for and about crumbling theatres in Australia and the UK (Souvenir at Festival of Voices Theatre Royal Tasmania, Theatre Royal Brighton Festival UK, Her Majesty's Theatre Adelaide Cabaret Festival), and bespoke civic events – most recently in Liverpool UK for the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' Sgt Pepper album involving the city's brass bands and parking ticket collectors, a three day theatrical “riot”, an installation in the Oratory and a requiem for strings, horns and electrics in a graveyard, co-writing this last with composer Jherek Bischoff (Kronos Quartet, David Byrne, Theater Basel, Ocean at the End of the Lane National Theatre and West End London) and working with NY designer and MIT Fellow Andrea Lauer. As well as her most recent release the critically acclaimed Hotel Amour album collaboration with Thomas Lauderdale and Pink Martini, she has her own solo albums of Vamp with the Wild Dog Orchestra, Songs from a Little Matchgirl, Songs from a Little Mermaid. She has also recorded Theater Basel's Jonny Brietweiser album for Jherek Bischoff and features on Pink Martini's album Get Happy, and punk icon Amanda Palmer's Theatre is Evil. As a guest artist Meow has appeared with Rufus Wainwright, Alan Cumming, Taylor Mac, Amanda Palmer and the Dresden Dolls, Murray Hill, John Cameron Mitchell. She has premiered the Le Soireé variety seasons for their original runs in London, Paris, New York and at the Sydney Opera House. Television includes for the BBC for Graham Norton's comic relief chat show and John Bishop's comedy specials, BBC profiles, the Sideshow for ABC, One on One for the ABC, RTL Germany and Eurovision specials for SBS. The broadcast of the Globe's A Midsummer Night's Dream and film by the BBC has screened for a number of seasons on the BBC. She has featured in publications from The New Yorker and the New York Times to Le Monde, Der Spiegel, The Times UK to OUT Magazine and Vogue Italia.

Meow is a recipient of a Helpmann Award, Green Room Awards, Sydney Theatre Critics, Edinburgh Festival Awards, Franklin Furnace Performance Art Award NYC, Australian Icon Cabaret Award amongst others. She is a Sydney Myer Fellow, an Australia Council Creative Fellowship recipient, a Fellow of Trinity College, University of Melbourne and has just been made a Fellow of the Centre for Ballet and Arts at New York University. She holds numerous degrees in Laws (Hons) and Fine Arts (Hons), and Music Theatre from Universities in Australia and Berlin. Her most recent work has been her Carnegie Hall debut and then as performer and writer on Olivier Award winning Arthur Pita's creation of Kafka's A Hunger Artist with former Royal Ballet Principal Edward Watson MBE for Oxford University, the Royal Ballet and the 100 years since Kafka's death. She is a guest artist with legendary groundbreaking German dance company Pina Bausch Tanztheater and will appear with them again in 2025.

