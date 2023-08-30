Meet the New Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in London

An all new cast has been revealed for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in advance of the new Company’s first performance on 17 October 2023. The original two-part multi award-winning production is currently booking to 19 May 2023 at the Palace Theatre.

David Ricardo-Pearce will play Harry Potter, with Polly Frame as Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge continues as Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua joining the cast to play Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd will play Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-Asha Walton, Katie Wimpenny. Benedict Archer, Jonah Haas, Honor Hastings, Delilah O'Riordan, Jude Parry, Jojo Perez Hoadley and Isabella Woodman will alternate two children’s roles, completing the 47-strong company.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Last month Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated 7 years at the Palace Theatre, home of the original production, where it has been seen by over 1.5 million patrons. On 1 September the production will be joining the annual celebrations for Back to Hogwarts Day, when Harry Potter fans are once again invited to don their robes and join the fun at King’s Cross station over three-days, which will include a special appearance from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast and creative team.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eight story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. This summer, the international phenomenon celebrated its seventh year with four productions running worldwide in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo.