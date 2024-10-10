Max Harwood Will Lead THE LIGHTNING THIEF at the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Becoming a demigod and taking the lead role of Percy Jackson for the London Premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be Max Harwood (Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Breaking onto the scene in 2021 with a critically acclaimed performance as the titular Jamie New in the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Max Harwood has since appeared on both stage and screen in the Netflix hit show Black Mirror, and the Olivier award winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Now he'll be grabbing the lightning bolt to lead the cast in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Presented by Bill Kenwright Ltd. and Paul Taylor-Mills and based on the much-loved best-selling book series by Rick Riordan (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson's story has been adapted into both films and recently a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

London will finally get to experience this magical musical for the first time this November. Crafted by an exceptional creative team, audiences will be transported to a world like no other…



When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook's worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

Further casting and full creative team to be announced.

