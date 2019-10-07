Marianne Elliott, Andrew Scott, and More Named London's Top Theatre People by The Evening Standard

The Evening Standard's Progress 1000 list has named London's top theatre people. The list includes Bush Theatre artistic director Lynette Linton, actor Andrew Scott, director Marianne Elliott, and more.

The list celebrates "people changing London's future for the better."

The list's theatre section also includes the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Ian McKellen, Cameron Mackintosh, and Maggie Smith.

Also included are Royal Court artistic director Vicky Featherstone, Bridge Theatre co-founders Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr, producer Nica Burns, New Donmar Warehouse artistic director Michael Longhurst, artistic director of Hampstead Theatre Roxana Silbert, The Young Vic's Kwame Kwei-Armah is also named, directors Jamie Lloyd and Rebecca Frecknall, Shakespeare's Globe artistic director Michelle Terry, playwright Florian Zeller, and actor Wendell Pierce.

Jez Bond, artistic director of the Park Theatre, was listed in the philanthropy section for making "a difference in the local Finsbury Park community with theatre outreach to local estates and schools, despite no Arts Council funding".

Read the full list here.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You