MTFestUK 2027 to Open Submissions for New Musicals at The Other Palace

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Submissions are now open for The Other Palace's 8th annual MTFestUK 2027, which will showcase up to six (6) new musicals in January - February 2027 at The Other Palace Studio.

MTFestUK is a unique festival that provides a platform to showcase and celebrate musical theatre. Up to six (6) pieces at different stages of development will be selected following an open submission process, giving their creative teams the opportunity to develop, workshop and share their work with audiences.

They welcome writing teams from all backgrounds, across the UK and internationally, to bring their fresh, bold and imaginative pieces to the festival. MTFestUK is committed to championing original musical theatre and shining a light on voices and stories that are often underrepresented. Audiences are invited to be part of the journey, to discover, explore, engage, and support new musicals in their earliest stages of development. Each piece will be cast and rehearsed before holding four sharing performances in workshop format, open to audiences.

Musicals previously showcased at MTFestUK that have gone on to have a future life include:

REDCLIFFE by Jordan Luke Gage

Legendary by Cheeyang Ng

Nerds by Hal Goldberg, Jordan Allen-Dutton and Erik Weiner;

ROMY AND MICHELE The Musical by Robin Schiff, Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay;

Tit Swingers by Abey Bradbury and Sam Kearney-Edwardes;

Bling by Elliot Clay and Tori Allen-Martin;

A Jaffa Cake Musical by Sam Cochrane and Rob Gathercole;

Come Dine With Me by Aaron King, Sam Norman, Nell Butler and Genevieve Welch;

The Government Inspector by Jodie Prenger, Neil Hurst, Cat Gisby and Maxwell Tyler;

Sherlock Holmes and the Poisonwood by P Burton-Morgan and Ben Glasstone;

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist by Jack McManus, Tasha Taylor Johnson and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm;

Millennials by Elliot Clay;

Eurobeat: Pride of Europe by Craig Christie;

But I'm a Cheerleader by Bill Augustin and Andrew Abrams;

First Date by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

To submit your show for consideration, please follow the link: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/mtfestuk/. Submissions close on Sunday 27 September 2026, 11.59pm.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming