MAMMA MIA! Extends Booking and Reveals New Cast Members

The new cast has been announced for MAMMA MIA! from Monday 7 October 2024 and the extension of its booking period to Saturday 27 September 2025 at London’s Novello Theatre, with tickets now on sale.

The London cast will continue to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Christopher Dickins as Harry and Stephen Beckett as Bill, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances. Luke Jasztal moves from Ensemble to play the role of Sam. They will be joined on 7 October by Izi Maxwell (West End debut; Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard in SIX, UK & International Tour) as Sophie, Ben Irish (Frozen the Musical, Jersey Boysand 9 to 5: The Musical, all West End) as Sky, Harriet Samuels (Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed (Bhangra Nation at Birmingham Rep, Hex at National Theatre and the films Disenchanted and Wonka) as Lisa, Jamie Landmann (West End debut; Starlight Express in Germany, Hairspray and Grease for Royal Caribbean International) as Eddie and Thomas Walton (West End debut; The Artist, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK Tour) as Pepper.

Also continuing in the cast are Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy and Ella Tweed. They will be joined by Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lauren Hall, Genevieve Jameson, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe and Maisie Waller.

MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024, making it only the third musical to reach 25 in the history of the West End. It is now the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with a staggering 70 million people having seen it worldwide.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,500 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes and in February set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical’s London history.

MAMMA MIA! continues to have great success around the world, with the current UK & International Tour and the North American Tour both selling out.

As part of the 25th year celebrations, Judy Craymer was Executive Producer of ITV’s MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream, which searched for new young talent to join the stage musical. Host Zoe Ball revealed Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley as the worthy winners and earlier this year they joined the London production in the roles of Sophie and Sky.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.

