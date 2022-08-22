Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Linda Lavin Will Make London Concert Debut at Crazy Coqs with LOVE NOTES

Performances are Wednesday 28 September, 2022 at 7pm and Friday 30 September at 7pm.

Aug. 22, 2022  
Known to millions for playing the title character in the groundbreaking American television series, 'Alice', Ms. Lavin will be making her London concert debut at Crazy Coqs with her show: LOVE NOTES.

Lavin will sing and swing her one-of-a-kind renditions of songs by composers including Gershwin, Porter and Jobim, as well as share tales from her legendary career as a star of Broadway, television and film.

She will be accompanied by a quartet of top American Jazz musicians featuring music director Billy Stritch at the piano with special guest, Jazz violinist, Aaron Weinstein.

Linda Lavin has won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics' and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in ;Broadway Bound' in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award nominee for her roles in 'The Last of the Red Hot Lovers', 'The Diary of Anne Frank, 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife', 'Collected Stories' and 'The Lyons'. In 2017, Linda was seen in 'Candide' directed by Hal Prince and received
stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include 'The New Century' (Drama Desk Award), 'Other Desert Cities' (LCT), and 'Too Much Sun' (Vineyard Theatre).

She is a two-time Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee for her role as Alice on the nine-year hit TV series 'Alice' on CBS, and she co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC Series 'Sean Saves the World'. Linda recently guest starred on 'Mom', 'The Good Wife' and 'Madam Secretary'. She featured as a series regular on the CBS sitcom '9JKL' opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould, and was recently seen on the series 'Brockmire' and 'The Santa Clarita Diet'. Linda was most recently a series regular on the CBS sitcom, 'B Positive', produced by Chuck Lorre.

Linda can currently be seen in the Aaron Sorkin feature, 'Being the Ricardos'. Her recent feature films include 'Naked Singularity' opposite John Boyega and Bill Skarsgaard, 'A Short History of Decay', 'Manhattan Nocturne' with Adrien Brody, 'How to Be A Latin Lover' opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez, and ;Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase'. She also appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's 'The Intern'.

Linda lives with her husband, Steve Bakunas, and their two dogs, Daisy and Max, in Los Angeles.




