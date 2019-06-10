Limited Tickets Go On General Sale For Madonna Madame X Tour: The London Palladium Shows Previously Announced

With 15 shows confirmed at The London Palladium in London and with requests for these dates now fulfilled and delivered to verified registered fans, Live Nation has announced that limited tickets will be available for general sale starting Thursday 13 June at 10am, therefore giving fans who may have missed out an additional chance to attend these very special performances.



Madame X Tour VIP Packages will also be available and may include great ticket locations, an exclusive backstage tour, a photo opportunity on stage, a VIP pre-show reception, a limited edition Madonna gift item, fast pass access to designated VIP merch and concessions lanes, and more. Additionally, fans can access travel packages which include great ticket locations, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations and more. Tickets, VIP and Travel packages available Thursday 13 June at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Influenced creatively by living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years, Madame X is a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna's career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Since the announcement that her highly anticipated new studio album Madame Xdebuts globally on June 14th, Madonna has released 5 songs including the infectious pop gem "Crave" featuring Swae Lee, the empowering ballad "I Rise," the critically-acclaimed "Medellín," electronic reggae-flavored "Future" featuring Quavo as well as the sonically innovative "Dark Ballet."



MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES



26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium



For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit:

www.madonna.com & www.livenation.com



