Liam Tamne Joins WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Wise Children today announce that Liam Tamne joins the company as Heathcliff for the world première production of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights on 15 March, completing the run at the National ahead of the UK tour. Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the show is a co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal.

Tamne joins Lucy McCormick as Cathy, and Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Leader of the Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (Zillah), Stephanie Hockley (Ensemble), TJ Holmes (Robert), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

After completing performances at the National Theatre on 19 March, the production tours to Hall for Cornwall; Norwich Theatre Royal; The Lowry, Salford; Sunderland Empire; Brighton Festival; Kings Theatre Edinburgh; and Eden Court, Inverness.

The Yorkshire moors tell an epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into a powerful and uniquely theatrical experience. Lucy McCormick leads the company of performers and musicians in this intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time.

"I am Heathcliff! Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

With composition by Ian Ross; set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer; sound and video by Simon Baker; lighting design by Jai Morjaria; movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt.

Sam Archer returns to the company to play Lockwood/Edgar Linton - he previously appeared in Wise Children (The Old Vic/UK tour). His other theatre credits include An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre/Oscar Wilde Season), Wonderland (National Theatre/Châtelet Theatre, Paris), La Bohème (Royal Albert Hall), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), and The Red Shoes, Lord of the Flies, Swan Lake, Cinderella, Edward Scissorhands (Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Company).

Nandi Bhebhe returns to the company to play The Leader of the Moor - she recently appeared in Bagdad Cafe (The Old Vic). Her theatre credits include A Monster Calls (The Old Vic), Fela! (National Theatre/Al Hirschfeld Theatre), Season in the Congo (Young Vic), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, 946 The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips (Shakespeare's Globe), Boy Breaking Glass (Sadler's Wells), The Tin Drum (Bristol Old Vic), Ubu! A Singalong Satire (Shoreditch Town Hall).

Mirabelle Gremaud returns to the company as Zillah - she previously appeared in Wise Children (The Old Vic/UK tour) and Malory Towers (Bristol Passenger Shed/UK tour). Her theatre credits as an actress/dancer and contortionist include Le Conte des Contes (Théâtre Kléber-Mélau), Peter Pan (Birmingham Rep), Swan Lake (The Lost Estate), Acrojou (Roundhouse), Falling (Complicité), and her solo show Sombre Sloughing (UK and European tour).

Stephanie Hockley returns to the company - she previously appeared in Malory Towers. Her other theatre credits include Robin Hood (Watermill Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Storyhouse), The Show Must Go On (St Luke's Bombed Out Church), Return to the Forbidden Planet (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Robin Hood the Rock n' Roll Panto, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel (Liverpool Everyman), Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Storyhouse, Chester) and Sleeping Beauty (Mercury Theatre Colchester).

TJ Holmes plays Robert. His theatre credits include One Man, Two Guvnors (UK tour), The Hired Man, Love, Lies and Lust (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Mother Courage (Leeds Playhouse), Two Gentleman of Verona (Shakespeare's Globe/Liverpool Everyman), La Strada (The Other Palace), Hansel and Gretel (Kneehigh), The BFG, I Was A Rat (Birmingham Rep), The Jungle Book, The Threepenny Opera (UK tour), Spend Spend Spend!, Some Like It Hotter (The Watermill Theatre), As You Like It (Curve), Cider with Rosie, Merchant of Venice (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) and What To Do When You Find A Dinosaur (Oxford Playhouse).

Craig Johnson plays Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth. His theatre credits include The Lighthouse Keeper's Lunch, The Railway Children and The Secret Garden (Minack Theatre), Alaska, One Darke Night (UK tours), The Sea Show, Skillywidden, Stones and Bones, Curious Creatures, Tales from the Trees, Myths and Monsters, The Christmassy Christmas Show, Shivers and Shadows, Universarama! (Squashbox Theatre UK tours), Tristan & Yseult, Cymbeline, Don John, A Matter of Life and Death and The Bacchae (Kneehigh).

Jordan Laviniere plays John. His theatre credits include All That (King's Head Theatre), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), Bugsy Malone (Lyric Hammersmith), The Life (The English Theatre, Frankfurt) and We Will Rock You (European tour).

Lucy McCormick plays Catherine. Her previous theatre credits include Life: LIVE! (Battersea Arts Centre), Triple Threat and Post Popular (Edinburgh Fringe Festival/Soho Theatre/UK and international tours), Roller Diner, First Love is the Revolution (Soho Theatre), Dear Elizabeth, Effigies of Wickedness (Gate Theatre), Collective Rage (Southwark Playhouse), Cinderella (Oxford Playhouse), The Naked Truth (UK tour), Splat! (Barbican), and The House of Bernada Alba (Tristan Bates Theatre). Her television credits include This Time with Alan Partridge; and for film, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Uncle David 2.

Katy Owen returns to the company to play Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff - she previously appeared in Wise Children (The Old Vic/UK tour). Her other theatre credits include UBU Karaoke!, Rebecca (Kneehigh), The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales (Bristol Old Vic/Shakespeare's Globe/UK tour), Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe), 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tipps (Kneehigh/Shakespeare's Globe/UK tour), The World of Work, The Night Before Christmas (Chapter Arts Centre), Apparitions of Spirits with the Forsythe Sisters (Gaggle Babble), Maudie's Rooms, Plum - and Me, Will!, Cinders (Sherman Theatre), Ill Met by Moonlight (Wales Millennium Centre), The Tempest (Theatr Iolo) and The Moon Dragon & The Wounded Angel (Theatr Gwent). Her television credits include The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Tama Phethean plays Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw. His theatre credits include The Great Christmas Feast (The Lost Estate), Man Muck (Etcetera Theatre) and Night of the Living Dead Live (Pleasance Theatre).

Liam Tamne plays Heathcliff. His theatre work includes The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre - Grammy nomination for Original Cast Recording), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall/LA Opera), Spamilton (Menier Chocolate Factory), Mack and Mabel (concert - Hackney Empire), Working (Southwark Playhouse), The Rocky Horror Show (UK tour), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre), Departure Lounge -- the Musical (Perfect Pitch), HAIR (Gielgud Theatre), Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre) and Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). For television, his work includes Doctors.

Witney White plays Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy. Her theatre credits include Five Plays Project: Irreconcilable Differences (Young Vic), Light Falls (Royal Exchange Theatre), A Christmas Carol, Sylvia, A Monster Calls (The Old Vic), NOF*CKSGIVEN (Vault Festival), Room (Theatre Royal Stratford East/Dundee Rep/Abbey Theatre), wonder.land (National Theatre), Dusty (Charing Cross Theatre) and Loserville (West Yorkshire Playhouse). For television, her credits include Cleaning Up.

Emma Rice is the proud and excited Artistic Director of her company, Wise Children. She adapted and directed the company's Bagdad Cafe (The Old Vic), Angela Carter's Wise Children (The Old Vic/UK tour) and Enid Blyton's Malory Towers (Bristol Passenger Shed/UK tour). For the ENO she directed Orpheus in the Underworld. As Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe (2016/18), she directed Romantics Anonymous, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Little Matchgirl (and Other Happier Tales). For the previous 20 years, she worked for Kneehigh as an actor, director and Artistic Director. Her productions for Kneehigh include The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Tristan & Yseult, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, The Wooden Frock, The Bacchae, Cymbeline (in association with RSC), A Matter of Life and Death (in association with National Theatre), Rapunzel (in association with Battersea Arts Centre), Brief Encounter (in association with David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers Productions), Don John (in association with the RSC and Bristol Old Vic), Wah! Wah! Girls (in association with Sadler's Wells and Theatre Royal Stratford East for World Stages), and Steptoe and Son. Other work includes the West End production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Oedipussy (Spymonkey), The Empress (RSC), and An Audience with Meow Meow (Berkeley Repertory Theatre). In 2019 Rice received the UK Theatre Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre.

Tour Dates

National Theatre, Lyttelton

Until 19 March

Box Office: 020 7452 3000 / www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

Hall for Cornwall

29 March - 9 April 2022

Box Office: 01872 262466 / www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Theatre Royal Norwich

12 - 16 April 2022

Box Office: 01603 630 000 / www.norwichtheatre.org

Theatre Royal Nottingham

26 - 30 April 2022

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk

The Lowry

3 - 7 May 2022

Box Office: 0343 208 6000 / www.thelowry.com

Sunderland Empire

10 - 14 May 2022

Box Office: 03330 096 690 / https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

Brighton Festival

17 - 21 May

Box Office: Brighton Festival | Brighton Festival

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

24 - 28 May 2022

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre

Eden Court

31 May - 4 June

Box Office: 01463 234 234 / www.eden-court.co.uk