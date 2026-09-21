LES MISÉRABLES Extends West End Run at Sondheim Theatre
Tickets are on sale for performances until 2 October 2027.
The West End production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Les Misérables will further extend at the Sondheim Theatre, through its record-breaking 42nd year. Tickets are on sale for performances until 2 October 2027.
The current cast includes Ian McIntosh as 'Jean Valjean', Oliver Savile as 'Javert', Stefanie Jones as 'Fantine', Harry Hepple as 'Thénardier', Mina Anwar as 'Madame Thénardier', Jess Folley as 'Eponine', Thiago Phillip Felizardo as 'Marius', Joe Griffiths-Brown as Enjolras ' and Lucia McLaughlin as 'Cosette'.
The company is completed by Joanna Adaran, Madeline Banbury, Nicholas Carter, Tom Carter-Miles, Fergus Dale, Matthew Dale, Lily De-La-Haye, Zak Devlin, Sophie-May Feek, Lyndsey Gardiner, Pablo Gómez Jones, Simi Jolaoso, Seán Keany, Chris Kiely, Sarah Lark, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Nicholas, William Pennington, Lukin Simmonds, Jak Skelly, Rosie Strobel, Georgia Tapp, Genevieve Taylor, Lee V G, Isobel Vaughan-Palmer, Danny Whelan, and Joey Zerpa-Falcon.
Les Misérables, which celebrated its 40th Birthday in the West End last October, has been seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 57 countries, and has been translated into 22 languages. It has won over 275 major awards around the world, among which 5 Olivier Awards (including a special recognition award in April 2025), 8 Tony Awards, 5 Helpmann Awards, and more recently Best West End Show at the 2026 WhatsOnStage Awards, with the movie winning 3 Oscars.
Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular concluded its phenomenal world tour this summer with a cast and orchestra of 65 and having sold over 1.3 million tickets across 35 cities, globally. The Spanish-language production Los Miserables continues to play to audience and critical acclaim at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid, having recently won four awards: Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Musical Direction at the national Talia Awards.
On 29 May 2026, First Night Records released Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast – the ultimate and complete recording of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical – available now through streaming and digital platforms and as a double CD.
Les Misérables is the longest running and indisputably one of the most popular musicals in the world.
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with original costume design by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume design by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & 59 Studio, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...