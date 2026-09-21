LES MISÉRABLES Extends West End Run at Sondheim Theatre

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The West End production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical Les Misérables will further extend at the Sondheim Theatre, through its record-breaking 42nd year. Tickets are on sale for performances until 2 October 2027.

The current cast includes Ian McIntosh as 'Jean Valjean', Oliver Savile as 'Javert', Stefanie Jones as 'Fantine', Harry Hepple as 'Thénardier', Mina Anwar as 'Madame Thénardier', Jess Folley as 'Eponine', Thiago Phillip Felizardo as 'Marius', Joe Griffiths-Brown as Enjolras ' and Lucia McLaughlin as 'Cosette'.

The company is completed by Joanna Adaran, Madeline Banbury, Nicholas Carter, Tom Carter-Miles, Fergus Dale, Matthew Dale, Lily De-La-Haye, Zak Devlin, Sophie-May Feek, Lyndsey Gardiner, Pablo Gómez Jones, Simi Jolaoso, Seán Keany, Chris Kiely, Sarah Lark, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ben Nicholas, William Pennington, Lukin Simmonds, Jak Skelly, Rosie Strobel, Georgia Tapp, Genevieve Taylor, Lee V G, Isobel Vaughan-Palmer, Danny Whelan, and Joey Zerpa-Falcon.

Les Misérables, which celebrated its 40th Birthday in the West End last October, has been seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 57 countries, and has been translated into 22 languages. It has won over 275 major awards around the world, among which 5 Olivier Awards (including a special recognition award in April 2025), 8 Tony Awards, 5 Helpmann Awards, and more recently Best West End Show at the 2026 WhatsOnStage Awards, with the movie winning 3 Oscars.

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular concluded its phenomenal world tour this summer with a cast and orchestra of 65 and having sold over 1.3 million tickets across 35 cities, globally. The Spanish-language production Los Miserables continues to play to audience and critical acclaim at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid, having recently won four awards: Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Musical Direction at the national Talia Awards.

On 29 May 2026, First Night Records released Les Misérables: The 40th Anniversary All-Star Cast – the ultimate and complete recording of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical – available now through streaming and digital platforms and as a double CD.

Les Misérables is the longest running and indisputably one of the most popular musicals in the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Samantha Barks Will Return to LES MISÉRABLES in London For 8 Performances Only

Samantha Barks will return to the West End production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre, playing Fantine for 8 performances only before joining the LES MISÉRABLES Arena Concert Spectacular World Tour.