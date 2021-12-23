Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

LES MISERABLES Cancels Performances on 23 and 24 December

pixeltracker

Further information on scheduled performances from Tuesday 28 December will be provided as soon as possible.

Dec. 23, 2021  
LES MISERABLES Cancels Performances on 23 and 24 December

The London production of Les Miserables has cancelled its performances for today and tomorrow. This includes the 2:30pm and 7:20pm performances on Thursday 23 December, as well as the 2:30pm performance on Friday 24 December.

Further information on scheduled performances from Tuesday 28 December will be provided as soon as possible.

Patrons affected by this change will be contacted by email in the coming days by their point of purchase. They will have the option to receive a refund or exchange their tickets for a different performance.

Read the full statement below:


Get the best prices on tickets to Les Miserables on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You