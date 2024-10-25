LATE NIGHT WITH TERRY WOGAN Comes to the Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, thanks to alternative comedian Benjamin Alborough, Sir Terry Wogan is back from the dead and making his Soho Theatre debut in Late Night with Terry Wogan as part of his ongoing attempts to return to light entertainment no matter the cost.

Joined by a stellar cast of comedians and accompanied by a house band, this unique improvised chat show will be packed with sharp one-liners, hilarious insights and outrageous impersonations, as playful banter inevitably descends into comedic chaos.

Previous guests have included Connor Ratliff as George Lucas, Chris Cantrill as Daniel Craig, Elf Lyons as Tilda Swinton, Sam Campbell as Anthony Hopkins, Jason Byrne as Tommy Cooper, Lorna Rose treen as Cherie Blair, Eleanor Morton as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sooz Kempner as Liza Minelli, Demi Adejuyigbe as Ray Parker Jr. and several different Michael Caines.

Benjamin Alborough is a comedian and theatre producer responsible for smash hit comedy gameshow Absolute Monopoly, description-defying anarcho-comedy phenomenon The Glang Show and, with regular collaborator Sean Morley, the bizarre high concept light entertainment experiment Terry Wogan Screams which was filmed and released by GoFasterStripe after a successful run at VAULT Festival. Benjamin is a member of the Weirdos comedy collective and performs with ACMS, Piñata and Cabaret Impedimenta.

Alborough has also enjoyed successes with his comedy plays Cream Tea and Incest and Ricky Riddlegang and the Riddle Gang and performs regularly at Brighton Fringe, where he programmed a ‘Weekend of Weird’ at the Brighton Spiegeltent. He is an experienced theatre producer and tour booker and, alongside Objectively Funny’s Ellie BW, runs his own comedy promotion company Liebenspiel - which has been responsible for Bedlam Lates and Late Night Week at the new King’s Head Theatre in Islington.

