KENREX Transfers to Southwark Playhouse in 2025

The world premiere of KENREX will transfer from Sheffield Theatres' Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse to Southwark Playhouse Borough from 14 February – 16 March 2025, with press night on Tuesday 18 February 2025. Following a sold-out run in Sheffield where it garnered multiple five-star reviews, KENREX is part True Crime, part Western, with a foot-stomping live Americana soundtrack, KENREX is devised by Jack Holden (Olivier-nominated Cruise) and Ed Stambollouian.

July 10th 1981. Skidmore, Missouri. A man is shot dead in broad daylight. There are sixty witnesses — but no one saw a thing.

Jack Holden (Marriage, BBC; War Horse, National Theatre) performs the one-person show, jumping between characters in a high-octane blend of vocals, sound effects and song. He is accompanied on stage by composer and musician John Patrick Elliott (award-winning composer, recent album includes My Role in the Show), and directed by co-writer Ed Stambollouian (Animal Farm, Royal & Derngate; More More More Joe Lycett, UK Tour).

The full creative team includes co-writers Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian, original music writer and performed by John Patrick Elliott, direction by Ed Stambollouian, design by Anisha Fields; lighting and video design by Joshua Pharo; sound design by Giles Thomas, movement direction by Sarah Golding and production management by James Anderton.

An album, KENREX Music from the Play by John Patrick Elliott via Carbon Moon Records is now available to stream. The album brings together Elliott's songs and instrumental compositions that feature in the play, as well as additional bonus tracks from the development of the piece.

