Josh Piterman, Stewart Clarke, Lucie Jones, Claire Machin, and Harry Chandler Join the Cast of LES MISERABLES Next Month

Cameron Mackintosh has announced new casting for the critically acclaimed new production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 27 March 2023.

Joining the company from 27 March 2023 will be Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Harry Chandler as Enjolras. They join Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette.

From 28 February to 25 March 2023 Dean Chisnall will return to London to play the role of Jean Valjean for a strictly limited season, following the completion of the Les Miserables UK and Ireland tour.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Josh Piterman is an established Australian musical theatre performer and classical crossover artist, who made his West End debut in 2019 as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre. He is currently reprising the role at the Arts Centre in Melbourne, having recently played the Sydney Opera House to critical acclaim with a "star performance" (Australian Arts Review) described as "nothing short of perfection" (Broadway World). Josh's musical theatre credits include Tony in West Side Story, Jamie in The Last Five Years, Edward in Blood Brothers and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, all in his native Australia. He also played Bustopher Jones/Gus/Growltiger in the Australian 2016 season of Cats, a role for which he won the Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Josh's UK theatre credits include playing Corny Collins in the UK Tour of Hairspray.

Stewart Clarke most recently appeared in Mandela at the Young Vic. His previous credits include the role of Ersnt Ludwig in the original cast of the multi-award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Be More Chill at The Other Palace, Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre for which he received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, and Loserville at the Garrick Theatre. He also appeared in Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory and The Rink at the Southwark Playhouse.

Lucie Jones returns to the role of Fantine following her recent WhatsOnStage award winning appearance as Elphaba in Wicked at the Victoria Apollo. Her London theatre credits include Jenna in Waitress, also on tour, Fantine in the Les Misérables Staged Concert and Cosette in the original production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, Victoria in American Psycho at the Almeida and Maureen in RENT at The Other Palace. Her other credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Leicester Curve, on UK Tour and at the South Korea Opera House, Molly in the International tour of Ghost, Meatloaf in the International Arena tour of We Will Rock You and Holly in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer.

Claire Machin was recently seen as Mrs Brill in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include her Olivier-nominated performance as Cora in Girls the Musical at Phoenix Theatre, Gladys in the original London cast of Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre, for which she was nominated for a WhatsOnStage award, Claire in Amour at the Charing Cross Theatre, Violet Butterfield in Flowers for Mrs. Harris at the Chichester Festival Theatre, Alice Beane in Titanic (UK Tour), Barbara Castle in Made in Dagenham at the Queens Theatre Hornchurch, Mabel in The Pajama Game at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Shaftesbury Theatre, Mrs. Metcalf in Betty Blue Eyes at the Novello Theatre, and Widow Corney in Oliver! at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and on tour.

Les Misérables marks Harry Chandler's West End debut, having recently played Feuilly in the UK and Ireland tour of the production.

Dean Chisnall most recently played the role of Jean Valjean in the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables, having also closed the original production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre and appeared in the West End Staged Concert version of the show. His previous theatre credits include George Mole in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole at the Menier Chocolate Factory, the Narrator in Blood Brothers (UK tour), Working at Southwark Playhouse, Shrek in Shrek The Musical at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and National Tour, Love Never Dies at the Adelphi Theatre, La Cage aux Folles at the Playhouse, Never Forget at the Savoy and on tour, Evita at the Adelphi Theatre and The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Miserables in 2009, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. The UK and Ireland tour recently concluded its acclaimed run and the record-breaking tour of North America relaunched in 2022. A new tour of The Netherlands and Belgium opens in March this year at the Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.