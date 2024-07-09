Bonnie Langford and Jac Yarrow Will Join The West End Production of LES MISERABLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bonnie Langford and Jac Yarrow will join the West End production of Boublil and Schönberg's worldwide phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES, for four-weeks only from 15 July to 10 August 2024, prior to them joining the cast of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which embarks on its highly anticipated World Tour from 19 September 2024.

Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier and Jac Yarrow as Marius will join the current cast of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre including Milan van Waardenburg as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

Will Callan as Marius, and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier will be returning to their roles from 12 August 2024.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Bonnie Langford's most recent appearance in the West End was in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, having also appeared in the Gala cast of the show at the Sondheim Theatre. Her many other West End credits include Miss Evangeline Harcourt in Anything Goes, Roz Keith in 9 to 5 The Musical and Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street. She created the role of Rumpleteaser in the original production of Cats and starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago, in both the West End and on Broadway,

Bonnie made her theatre debut in the West End at the tender age of seven in Gone with the Wind at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The following year she played ‘Baby June' in Gypsy opposite Angela Lansbury at the Piccadilly Theatre, making such an impact that the producers took her to America with the show for a highly successful run on Broadway. For this performance, at the age of ten, Bonnie was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

Equally successful on stage and television, Bonnie won a British Soap Award for her role as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders and most recently reached the final of ITV's The Masked Dancer. Bonnie also appeared in the 2006 series of ITV1's Dancing On Ice, skating her way to the final and returned for the All Stars season in 2014. Her other television credits include The Catherine Tate Show and BBC's Doctor Who where she has just returned to her role of the Doctor's assistant, Melanie Bush.

Jac Yarrow made his professional and West End debut as the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for which he was nominated for the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical and won The Stage Debut Award for Best West End Debut. He reprised the role of Joseph for the UK and Ireland Tour of the show and a run at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre. He was most recently seen in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre and as Pippin in Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

LES MISÉRABLES will enter its 40th record-breaking year in London this October. To kick off the celebrations, the show will embark on its first World Tour with the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, that commences in the UK in September, and will over the next year visit Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester, Newcastle, Luxembourg, Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö, Amsterdam before moving to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and beyond, with more worldwide destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025.

The staged production continues to triumph around the globe with local language productions currently on or in preparation, and it continues to break box office records on tour in the US. Earlier this year, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was released again in several countries around the world.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

