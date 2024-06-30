John Earl, Former Director of Theatres Trust, Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatres Trust, the national advisory and advocacy body for theatres, has shared the news of the death of John Earl at the age of 95.

John Earl served as the Trust's first paid Director from 1986 to 1996. He took over the Theatres Trust at a key point, building the Trust's influence and profile on modest resources and enabling the Trust to establish itself as an important source of advice and advocacy for the nation's network of theatres.

A building surveyor by profession, John was the section leader of the Greater London Council's Historic Buildings Division. Spurred on by the 1971 demolition of the Granville Theatre of Varieties in Walham Green, Fulham, John played an instrumental role in the council undertaking a survey of all remaining old theatres in Greater London and making recommendations for listing.

When a similar voluntary project began to assess theatres across the UK, John was a key member of the committee and principal author of what would become the 1982 publication Curtains!!! (or a New Life for Old Theatres). Eighteen years later, in 2000, its successor, the Guide to British Theatres 1750-1850 A Gazetteer, was published, edited by John Earl and Michael Sell.

John was also responsible for establishing the Theatre Protection Fund, the umbrella term for Theatres Trust's various grant schemes that continue to this day to provide financial support directly to theatres.

John remained a valued special adviser to Theatres Trust beyond his time as Director and was also President Emeritus of the Frank Matcham Society. He will be greatly missed, especially by his wife Val and the many people who have worked with him to secure the future of the UK's theatres.

Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says, John's passion for theatre buildings, infinite wisdom and guiding hand in supporting subsequent Theatres Trust Directors was invaluable. He was a giant in the world of theatre building preservation and support who leaves behind an unrivalled legacy of theatres he helped save that continue to entertain and serve their communities to this day.

Theatres Trust

Theatres Trust is the national advice and advocacy body for the UK's theatres supporting all forms of theatres, whether old or new, commercial, subsidised or community-run. Theatres Trust was set up by the Government through an Act of Parliament in 1976 and works to promote the better protection of theatres for the benefit of the nation.

Theatres Trust protect theatres and champion the future of live performance by advising and supporting our nation's theatres to develop best practice in design and management following the four principles of resilience, environmental sustainability, inclusivity and placemaking.

Comments